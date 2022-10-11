Las Vegas Raiders 29-30 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes throws four touchdowns to Travis Kelce in wild comeback win

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 17-point second-quarter deficit to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 in a thrilling Monday Night Football clash.

Story of the Game

Davante Adams had two length touchdown grabs of his own, of 58 and 48 yards, for the Raiders, the second of which gave Las Vegas the opportunity to tie the game up with four and a half minutes remaining.

But, instead of opting for the extra point attempt, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels opted to go for a two-point conversion to give them back the lead, but Josh Jacobs - who had shredded the Chiefs defense all night, to the tune of 154 yards and a TD on 21 carries - was stuffed at the goal line.

The Raiders got the ball back one last time with two and a half minutes left, and a long third-down pass to Adams appeared to get them in field-goal range. But the play was reviewed and Adams had failed to get both feet in bounds, and Derek Carr threw incomplete on fourth-and-one to practically end the game.

In his frustration following the defeat, Adams pushed a cameraman to the ground as he was entering the tunnel to the team dressing room.

He has since apologised for the incident, posting on Twitter: "Sorry to the guy I pushed over at the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately.

"That's not me. MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

Stats leaders

Passing: Derek Carr, 19/30, 241 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Josh Jacobs, 21 carries, 154 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Davante Adams, three catches, 124 yards, 2 TDs

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 29/43, 292 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Jerick McKinnon, eight carries, 53 yards

Receiving: Travis Kelce, seven catches, 25 yards, 4 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Raiders 7-0 Chiefs Derek Carr 58-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Raiders 14-0 Chiefs Josh Jacobs one-yard TD run (extra point) Raiders 17-0 Chiefs Daniel Carlson 53-yard field goal Raiders 17-7 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes one-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Raiders 20-7 Chiefs Daniel Carlson 50-yard field goal Raiders 10-10 Chiefs Matthew Wright 59-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Raiders 20-17 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes four-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Raiders 20-24 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes eight-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Raiders 23-24 Chiefs Daniel Carlson 47-yard field goal Raiders 23-30 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes one-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (failed two-point conversion) Raiders 29-30 Chiefs Derek Carr 48-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (failed two-point conversion)

The loss for the Raiders (1-4) is their fourth-straight to the Chiefs (4-1), and ninth in the last 10 meetings between the two teams. Adding to their frustration is the fact that the outcome could have been so different, with Las Vegas racing into a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

But the momentum began to shift when Kelce first found the endzone for the first of his four scores before half-time, and finally reached the endzone for the Chiefs.

A very questionable roughing the passer call on Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones, that negated a big turnover shortly before the break, served only to fire up the team, and particularly head coach Andy Reid - who gave referee Carl Cheffers more than a piece of his mind on his way to the locker room.

The Chiefs opened the second half with consecutive scoring drives capped by Kelce, either side of a Raiders punt, to suddenly give them a 24-20 lead.

That advantage was reduced to 24-23 before fill-in kicker Matthew Wright - who hit a 59-yarder before half-time to set the franchise record - yanked a 37-yarder left, only for Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce to be called for holding, gifting KC an automatic first down, with Mahomes finding Kelce once again to extend their lead to 30-23.

The scoring would end the way it started, with Adams finding the endzone with a long touchdown, but the failed two-point conversion to follow allowed the Chiefs to escape with the win.

What's next?

Week Six in the NFL kicks off with the Washington Commanders (1-4) travelling to the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday Night Football, with both teams desperate for a win in an attempt to stay competitive this season. Watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Friday morning.

As for the Chiefs, they host the Bills (4-1) on Sunday at 9.25pm in a mouth-watering matchup between two of the best teams and quarterbacks - Mahomes vs Josh Allen - in the NFL. The Raiders, meanwhile, have their bye next week before returning to host the struggling Houston Texans (1-3-1) in Week Seven.

