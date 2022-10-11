Davante Adams: Las Vegas Raiders receiver apologises after pushing cameraman following Monday night loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Davante Adams has apologised for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Davante Adams has apologised to a cameraman he pushed to the ground while leaving the field following the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The cameraman had run in front of the Raiders wide receiver as he was entering the tunnel heading towards the Raiders dressing room following the loss.

Adams appeared to immediately regret his actions, saying in his post-match press conference. "I want to apologise to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me.

"I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way."

Adams later added on Twitter: "Sorry to the guy I pushed over at the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately.

"That's not me. MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

Adams caught three passes for 124 yards and two long touchdowns of 58 and 48 yards in the loss, his second giving Las Vegas the opportunity to tie the game up with four and a half minutes remaining.

But, instead of opting for the extra point attempt, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels opted to go for a two-point conversion to give them back the lead, but Josh Jacobs - who had shredded the Chiefs defense all night, to the tune of 154 yards and a TD on 21 carries - was stuffed at the goal line.

The Raiders got the ball back one last time with two and a half minutes left, and a long third-down pass to Adams appeared to get them in field-goal range. But the play was reviewed and Adams had failed to get both feet in bounds.

Adams also threw his helmet to the ground on the sideline after a collision with team-mate Hunter Renfrow stopped him making another grab.

The Raiders, who had led the game 17-0 midway through the second quarter, now drop to a disappointing 1-4 on the season after their fourth-straight loss to the Chiefs.

Adams is in his first year with the Raiders after having left the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, signing a five-year, $141.25m deal with Las Vegas that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs with his new team through the first five weeks of the season.

