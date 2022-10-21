New Orleans Saints 34-42 Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray seen ranting at head coach as Arizona struggle early before securing comeback win

Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals in their comeback win over the New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray was seen ranting at head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their team trailed 14-6 late in the first half before the team ultimately overwhelmed the New Orleans Saints and ran out 42-34 winners on Thursday Night Football.

Story of the Game

Murray appeared to be captured by TV cameras yelling "calm the **** down" at his coach as Arizona's offense struggled early on in the game, before then suddenly going on a sensational three-touchdown scoring blitz in the final two and a half minutes of the first half that completely changed the game.

Keaontay Ingram first scored on a two-yard touchdown run immediately after Murray and Kingsbury exchanged words, before Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw two interceptions, both returned for a touchdown, to see the Cards suddenly up 28-14 at the break.

The first pick six wasn't necessarily Dalton's fault, with Saints receiver Marquez Callaway bobbling a potential catch, allowing for Marco Wilson to pluck it out of the air and sprint 38 yards to the endzone. But the second one was an ugly heavy by the quarterback that was sensationally picked off by Isaiah Simmons one-handed and returned 56 yards for the score.

From there, the Cardinals controlled the second half. New Orleans pulled to within 11 points of Arizona on a couple of occasions, and a Will Lutz field goal inside the final minute made it a one-score game, but the Cardinals held on.

Murray completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown in the contest, while Dalton had 361 yards, four TDs but also three interceptions, including those two game-changing pick sixes.

The Saints (2-5) would finish up with nearly 500 yards of total offense but still found a way to lose. Meanwhile, with victory, Arizona (3-4) snap an eight-game losing streak at home that was the franchise's longest since 1958.