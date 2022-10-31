Green Bay Packers 17-27 Buffalo Bills: Stefon Diggs leads Bills to victory as Aaron Rogers' Packers suffer fourth consecutive defeat
Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander had a verbal exchange before the game; Diggs and the Buffalo Bills had the final word, beating the Green Bay Packers 27-17; The Packers are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers
Last Updated: 31/10/22 8:36am
Stefon Diggs led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers.
Story of the Game
Bills receiver Diggs said he did not start a verbal exchange he and Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after the pre-game warm-up.
Alexander disputed that claim. Diggs was spotted running sideways and yelling at the cornerback on their way out of the tunnel. Their feud continued as the teams filed back to their locker rooms.
- What's going wrong with Brady and the Bucs?
- NFL Week Eight games live on Sky
- NFL best video clips & game highlights
Regardless, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills certainly got in the last word on Sunday night.
Diggs had a game-high six catches for 108 yards and ran a perfect route in making a 26-yard touchdown catch in a 27-17 win over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers.
In a tense game Packers' linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving Bills' practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline.
The Bills (6-1) though never trailed in winning their fourth straight game and matched their best start to a season since 1993.
The showdown between two of the NFLs top quarterbacks, Rodgers and Buffalos' Josh Allen, never truly materialized.
Allen finished 13 of 25 for 218 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He added 49 yards rushing, including a powerful 20-yard gain on third-and-14 to set up his 1-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox that opened the scoring.
Allen was unhappy with the two interceptions he threw in the fourth quarter, which briefly gave the Packers life.
Rodgers, meantime, was unable to will the Packers to victory a week after he called out team-mates and cited too many mental errors while sharing the blame following a 23-21 loss at Washington.
The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers dropped to 3-5. The four-game skid is the second-longest under Rodgers and the teams worst since 2016. Green Bay has not been 3-5 since 2006, Brett Favre's second-to-last season.
Rodgers finished 19 of 30 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was limited by an injury-depleted group of receivers. Green Bay was already missing veterans Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (ankle), and then lost Christian Watson to a concussion in the first quarter.
Rookie Romeo Doubs had a 19-yard TD catch in the second quarter, and fellow rookie Samori Toure caught a 37-yard TD pass - the second catch of his career - with 6:32 remaining.
The lack of a downfield threat, especially after the Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas this offseason, remains a concern for Rodgers.
The Bills however continue a season-opening stretch in which they have defeated three NFL MVP quarterbacks, following a 23-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on October 2, and a 24-20 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs two weeks ago.
Stats leaders
Packers
- Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 19/30, 203 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
- Rushing: Aaron Jones, 20 carries, 143 yards
- Receiving: Romeo Doubs, 4 catches, 62 yards, 1TD
Bills
- Passing: Josh Allen, 13/25, 218 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT
- Rushing: Devin Singletary, 14 carries, 67 yards
- Receiving: Stefon Diggs, 6 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD
What they said...
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said: "I don't give a [hoot] who started it. I'll finish it, you know what I'm saying. I got the win.
"It's the most talking that's ever been with another team because I don't know why. We don't really do too much talking.
"I'm going to continue to be a leader and I'm going to lead by example. And I'm not going to get pushed around by nobody."
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said: "I think the most important thing is to take a beat. After a frustration like this, the last thing you want is to respond in emotion.
"So take a beat, let it sit. There's not a whole lot to say after the game that is really going to spark the team, I don't think.
"We're going to have to push the ball down the field in order to win in this league."
Live NFL
November 1, 2022, 12:00am
Live on
What's next?
On Monday Night Football, the Week Eight action concludes with an AFC North rivalry clash, as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (2-5) in a key divisional contest. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 12.15am, Tuesday.
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage throughout the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!