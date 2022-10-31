Green Bay Packers 17-27 Buffalo Bills: Stefon Diggs leads Bills to victory as Aaron Rogers' Packers suffer fourth consecutive defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Buffalo Bills from Week Eight of the NFL season Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Buffalo Bills from Week Eight of the NFL season

Stefon Diggs led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers.

Story of the Game

Bills receiver Diggs said he did not start a verbal exchange he and Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after the pre-game warm-up.

Alexander disputed that claim. Diggs was spotted running sideways and yelling at the cornerback on their way out of the tunnel. Their feud continued as the teams filed back to their locker rooms.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had the last word against the Green Bay Packers (Photo: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Regardless, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills certainly got in the last word on Sunday night.

Diggs had a game-high six catches for 108 yards and ran a perfect route in making a 26-yard touchdown catch in a 27-17 win over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers.

In a tense game Packers' linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving Bills' practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline.

The Green Bay Packers are having their worst start to a season under quarterback Rodgers (right) (Photo: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills (6-1) though never trailed in winning their fourth straight game and matched their best start to a season since 1993.

The showdown between two of the NFLs top quarterbacks, Rodgers and Buffalos' Josh Allen, never truly materialized.

Allen finished 13 of 25 for 218 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He added 49 yards rushing, including a powerful 20-yard gain on third-and-14 to set up his 1-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox that opened the scoring.

Allen was unhappy with the two interceptions he threw in the fourth quarter, which briefly gave the Packers life.

Rodgers, meantime, was unable to will the Packers to victory a week after he called out team-mates and cited too many mental errors while sharing the blame following a 23-21 loss at Washington.

The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers dropped to 3-5. The four-game skid is the second-longest under Rodgers and the teams worst since 2016. Green Bay has not been 3-5 since 2006, Brett Favre's second-to-last season.

Rodgers finished 19 of 30 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was limited by an injury-depleted group of receivers. Green Bay was already missing veterans Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (ankle), and then lost Christian Watson to a concussion in the first quarter.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Diggs catches a touchdown pass in the first half (Photo: AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Rookie Romeo Doubs had a 19-yard TD catch in the second quarter, and fellow rookie Samori Toure caught a 37-yard TD pass - the second catch of his career - with 6:32 remaining.

The lack of a downfield threat, especially after the Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas this offseason, remains a concern for Rodgers.

The Bills however continue a season-opening stretch in which they have defeated three NFL MVP quarterbacks, following a 23-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on October 2, and a 24-20 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs two weeks ago.

Stats leaders

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 19/30, 203 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Aaron Jones, 20 carries, 143 yards

Receiving: Romeo Doubs, 4 catches, 62 yards, 1TD

Bills

Passing: Josh Allen, 13/25, 218 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT

Rushing: Devin Singletary, 14 carries, 67 yards

Receiving: Stefon Diggs, 6 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD

What they said...

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said: "I don't give a [hoot] who started it. I'll finish it, you know what I'm saying. I got the win.

"It's the most talking that's ever been with another team because I don't know why. We don't really do too much talking.

"I'm going to continue to be a leader and I'm going to lead by example. And I'm not going to get pushed around by nobody."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said: "I think the most important thing is to take a beat. After a frustration like this, the last thing you want is to respond in emotion.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills

"So take a beat, let it sit. There's not a whole lot to say after the game that is really going to spark the team, I don't think.

"We're going to have to push the ball down the field in order to win in this league."

Live NFL Live on

What's next?

On Monday Night Football, the Week Eight action concludes with an AFC North rivalry clash, as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (2-5) in a key divisional contest. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 12.15am, Tuesday.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage throughout the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!