Cooper Kupp out for a month | LA Rams receiver requires ankle surgery

Cooper Kupp will require surgery on a sprained ankle, meaning the Los Angeles Rams receiver will be out for a month while place on injured reserve.

The Super Bowl MVP sprained his ankle in the Rams' 27-17 loss to Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

He will need surgery that is expected to sideline the Rams' top offensive player for several weeks.

Kupp won the triple crown for receiving last season and, until his injury, had continued his good form. He is second in the NFL with 75 catches, while his 812 yards receiving and six touchdown receptions are fifth in the league.

Coach Sean McVay also confirmed on Tuesday that starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of blood clots, while starting right guard Chandler Brewer will miss four to six weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

His absence, coupled with injuries to two other offensive line starters, will be another blow for the Rams' struggling offensive, which is 31st in the NFL in yards per game (282.7), 28th in scoring (16.4) and last in yards rushing (68.1).

Jackson had been praised since replacing the injured Joseph Noteboom at left tackle, but the Iowa product needs medication for blood clots, which will keep him out of the rest of the season, McVay said.

Brewer had stepped into the side against the Cardinals and performed well, but continued to play on his after getting hurt.

The Rams (3-6) will have their 10th different starting combination in 10 games on the offensive line when they visit New Orleans on Sunday.