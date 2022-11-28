Green Bay Packers 33-40 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts breaks Michael Vick's rushing record to lift Eagles past Packers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Green Bay Packers Highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Green Bay Packers

Jalen Hurts ran for a career-high 157 yards and threw two touchdown passes as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 40-33 on Sunday night.

Story of the Game

Hurts completed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards while carrying the ball 17 times to break the team record for rushing yards by a quarterback set by Michael Vick with 130 against the New York Giants in 2010.

Philadelphia (10-1) rushed for 363 of their 500 total yards and matched the team's best start since the 2017 side that won Super Bowl LII, with Miles Sanders running for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay (4-8) fought hard but lost for the seventh time in eight games and fell to 1-6 away from home, including a Week 5 loss to the Giants in London.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions before leaving the game with an oblique injury late in the third quarter. His nine interceptions this year are his most since tossing 11 in 2010.

Hurts' six-yard touchdown pass to AJ Brown put the Eagles up 34-20 midway through the third.

Rodgers, playing with a broken thumb since the setback in England, departed after Mason Crosby's 29-yard field goal made it 34-23 with 2:03 left in the third.

Jordan Love took over in the fourth quarter, trailing 37-23 after Jake Elliott's 31-yard field goal. Love's third pass was a 63-yard TD to Christian Watson - the rookie receiver's sixth score in his last three games - to make it 37-30 with 9:00 left.

Elliott's 54-yard field goal pushed Philadelphia's lead back to 10 with 2:16 remaining.

Crosby answered with a 33-yarder with 1:08 to play, but the Eagles recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Love finished six of nine for 113 yards and Watson had four catches for 110 yards.

Kenneth Gainwell's four-yard touchdown run capped the opening drive of the game by the Eagles, before Rodgers' first pick led to a 15-yard scoring run by Sanders and a 13-0 lead for the hosts.

AJ Dillon's 20-yard touchdown run put the Packers on the board, after which they went up 14-13 on Rodgers' 11-yard strike to Randall Cobb.

Sanders scored from two yards out on the first snap of the second quarter to move the Eagles back on top 20-14.

After Quay Walker's 63-yard fumble return, Rodgers tied it up with a 23-yard touchdown strike to Aaron Jones.

With 13 seconds left, Hurts' 30-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins gave Philadelphia a 27-20 lead at half-time.

Stats leaders

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 11/16, 140 yards, 2 TD, 2 INTs

Jordan Love, 6/9, 113 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: AJ Dillon, 8 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Christian Watson, 4 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD

Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 16/28, 153, 2 TDs

Rushing: Jalen Hurts, 157 yards

Receiving: DeVonta Smith, 4 catches, 50 yards

AJ Brown, 4 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Packers 0-7 Eagles Kenneth Gainwell four-yard rushing TD (extra point) Packers 0-13 Eagles Miles Sanders 15-yard rushing TD (missed extra point) Packers 7-13 Eagles AJ Dillon 20-yard rushing TD (extra point) Packers 14-13 Eagles Aaron Rodgers 11-yard TD pass to Randall Cobb (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Packers 14-20 Eagles Miles Sanders two-yard rushing TD (extra point) Packers 20-20 Eagles Aaron Rodgers 23-yard TD pass to Aaron Jones (extra point) Packers 20-27 Eagles Jalen Hurts 30-yard TD pass to Quez Watkins (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Packers 20-34 Eagles Jalen Hurts six-yard TD pass to AJ Brown (extra point) Packers 23-20 Eagles Mason Crosby 29-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Packers 23-37 Eagles Jake Elliott 31-yard field goal Packers 30-37 Eagles Jordan Love 63-yard TD pass to Christian Watson (extra point) Packers 30-40 Eagles Jake Elliott 54-yard field goal Packers 33-40 Eagles Mason Crosby 33-yard field goal

What's next?

The Eagles continue their season at home to the Tennessee Titans (7-4), while the Packers visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Before then Week 12 in the NFL concludes on Monday night when the Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

