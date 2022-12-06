Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers | Could San Francisco 49ers make a move for former No 1 pick?

Baker Mayfield started only six games for the Carolina Panthers this season, winning one

The Carolina Panthers have released quarterback Baker Mayfield, fuelling speculation the former No 1 draft pick might be heading for the San Francisco 49ers to help solve their QB crisis.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield asked for his release after the coach informed the team's quarterbacks that Sam Darnold would be the the starter on Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks and PJ Walker would be the back-up.

Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was 1-5 as Carolina's starting QB this season following his trade from the Cleveland Browns, completing just 57.8 per cent of his passes, with six touchdowns to the same number of interceptions.

"Baker has been nothing but a professional since he's been here, a complete pro," Wilks said. "I have tremendous respect for him.

"This is a tough business. Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.''

Asked why it did not work out for Mayfield in Carolina, Wilks added: "I can't answer that question. It is so many different reasons. I wouldn't say that he failed... he is still a good football player.

"Just like coaches and just like players, sometimes they need a change."

Could that change potentially be an opportunity for Mayfield to now lead a playoff team and possible Super Bowl contender in the 49ers?

Speculation has been rife that San Francisco could make a play to sign the quarterback should he clear waivers, due to their starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a broken foot in their latest win over the Miami Dolphins that has ended his season.

The 49ers had already lost season-starter Trey Lance for the year to an ankle injury in Week Two, leaving rookie and seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy as the team's starter going forward.

But, when asked about the possibility of the team making a move for Mayfield, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to suggest it was not on their radar.

"We look into everything, but that would surprise me right now," Shanahan said.

"I've always been a fan of his, but I feel really good about our players... I feel pretty good with where we're at right now."

While Purdy has taken the reins as the starter, the Niners also moved quickly to get a veteran back-up, agreeing to terms with Josh Johnson on Sunday night. Jacob Eason is also on the team's practice squad.

Johnson has been with the Niners before, most recently in 2020, and his experience and knowledge of San Francisco's offense made a reunion appealing.

As for any other potential quarterback options, Shanahan joked: "Still waiting on Joe [Montana] to call. I'm definitely ready for Steve [Young]. I think he could still run it, so let's do it."

Purdy's first NFL start will now come on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in 2000 - when Purdy was just four months old. His first of seven Super Bowl titles came when Purdy had just turned two.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers await rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday

"I've always had confidence and belief in myself that I could play at this level," Purdy said. "To get in, play and start next week, it's something I've always looked forward to. I've honestly told myself that it's going to happen, so, here we are."

As for Mayfield, he now hits waivers following his release from Carolina. It means that should the 49ers even be interested in acquiring Mayfield, he would have to either fall to their spot (currently No 24) or clear them entirely to be able to negotiate a deal with the team.

San Francisco's NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams all sit in front of the 49ers in the waivers pecking order and could make a claim to block them from picking up Mayfield.

The Houston Texans, also unsettled at QB, are at No 1 in the waiver order due to their league-worst 1-10-1 record.

The Panthers paid $5m of Mayfield's fifth-year option, while the Browns paid approximately $10.5m. Mayfield agreed to cut the remaining $3m-plus off his fifth-year salary to facilitate his trade to Carolina. Any team now claiming him would owe Mayfield $1.3m for the rest of this season.

