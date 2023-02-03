NFL Pro Bowl: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr stars to give AFC early lead

Derek Carr impressed for the AFC at the Pro Bowl

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr scored an event-high 31 points in the precision passing contest of the Pro Bowl skills competitions on Thursday night to give the AFC an early 9-3 lead over the NFC.

Carr, in familiar territory with the events being held at Raiders headquarters, said he will not extend the February 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas.

The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date - three days after the Super Bowl - or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4m (£32.8m) over the next two years.

But his performance during the two-day competitions boosted the AFC, with each event counting as three points.

The AFC also won the lightning round - a series of competitions that included a water balloon toss - and long drive contest, and the NFC got on the scoreboard by winning the dodgeball tournament.

The NFL changed the Pro Bowl format this year, replacing the traditional All-Star game with a flag football contest and series of other skills events.

Four skills events take place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and those also will be three points each.

Three flag football games will then be played, the first two each worth six points. The points will then be combined with those accumulated from the skills events, which will be the score entering the third and final flag football game to determine the winner.

Most of Thursday's events were played at the Raiders' facility before about 500 fans, cheerleaders from 12 teams and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Carr: Extending deadline not best for me

Because a possible trade for Carr away from the Raiders wouldn't be official until March 15 when the new league year begins, a team could renege on a deal made before then.

The 31-year-old would have to agree to extend the mid-February deadline to ensure any agreements remained in place.

"I don't think that would be best for me," said Carr, who has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Carr was emotional following the Raiders' narrow loss to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season.

Even so, Carr said a trade could be reached by February 15 but didn't sound as though he was in a hurry to make it happen.

The Raiders have not given Carr or his agent, Tim Younger, permission to speak with other teams regarding a potential deal.

"I'm just abiding by the rules," Carr said. "If it gets to that date, then it gets to that date, and I'll be able to talk to all my friends."

Speaking after his impressive Pro Bowl display, Carr was asked whether he had ever been that hot in Las Vegas, and quipped: "Not that hot. Probably why I'm going somewhere else."

Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for career yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217). But he also never won a playoff game. And after struggling late in the season, Carr was benched with two games remaining and acknowledged he was angry about the decision.