Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets quarterback says doubters will motivate him to return from Achilles surgery
Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his the New York Jets in Monday night's 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills; watch the Jets take on the Dallas Cowboys live on Sky Sports NFL from 9:25pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 15/09/23 9:37pm
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he'll use doubters as motivation in his rehabilitation from Achilles tendon surgery and indicates he'll play football again - perhaps even this season.
Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team on Monday night, a 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.
The four-time NFL MVP had surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles.
- Hurts and Swift lead Eagles to win over Vikings
- What does Rodgers' season-ending injury mean for the Jets?
- Watch the 2023 NFL season and more with NOW
"I think what I'd like to say is, give me the doubts," Rodgers said in an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday.
"Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra per cent of inspiration. That's all I need.
"So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."
Rodgers' surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopaedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career. The 39-year-old quarterback faces a long, arduous recovery and rehabilitation from the injury.
Live NFL
September 17, 2023, 9:15pm
Live on
"Definitely some odds stacked against me based on age, but I like it," Rodgers said. "Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens."
He said he has spoken to several people who have had a similar injury and rehabilitation process.
"My entire focus and dedication is on acquiring the most information," Rodgers said. "And then adding to what I've already put together is a pretty damn good rehab plan that's going to, I think, shock some people."
Rodgers wouldn't put any timetables on his return, but he made it clear he intends to play football again. He was asked if he means this season - if the Jets make it to the playoffs.
"I'm not going to make any of those statements," Rodgers said. "I don't feel like that's fair to myself. I think, as Kevin Garnett said, anything's possible."
Watch the Kansas City Chiefs at the Jacksonville Jaguars live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm Sunday, followed by New York Jets on the road against the Dallas Cowboys from 9.25pm; the Miami Dolphins then take on the New England Patriots in Sunday Night Football.