Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets quarterback out for season after suffering complete tear of left Achilles

Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after the future Hall of Fame quarterback suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles on his New York Jets debut.

The former Green Bay Packer was injured four plays into his first drive, with Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd bringing him down for a 10-yard sack with 11:15 left in the first quarter.

Rodgers initially stood up, but was soon sitting back on the turf, with trainers running out to check on him.

A cart was waiting by the team's medical tent while Rodgers was being examined. He eventually got on the cart but then stepped off and walked into the locker room.

The Jets initially deemed him questionable to return before downgrading him to out for the night during the second quarter.

X-rays on Rodgers' left ankle were negative, but reports began to surface during the game that the Achilles was the focus of the injury.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh later told reporters Rodgers was due to undergo an MRI on the Tuesday, where it was confirmed the injury was to rule him out for the 2023 season.

Rodgers was acquired by the Jets from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. The four-time NFL MVP is entering his 19th season and had stated he expected New York to compete for a Super Bowl.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, replaced Rodgers. Wilson had previously failed to deliver as the starter, prompting the trade for Rodgers.

Wilson finished the night 14 of 21 for 140 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception, with the Jets ultimately running out 22-16 overtime winners after a stunning, walk-off punt-return touchdown from rookie Xavier Gipson.

Third-year quarterback Wilson will now start for the Jets on Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys and for the foreseeable future.