Buffalo Bills 16-22 New York Jets: New York Jets lose Aaron Rodgers to early injury before stunning Buffalo Bills in overtime

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was forced off after just four minutes

Aaron Rodgers suffered a game and potentially season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into his debut before his New York Jets went on to stun the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime after rookie Xavier Gipson's 65-yard punt return for a game-winning touchdown on Monday night.

Rodgers, who arrived this offseason via a trade from the Green Bay Packers, fell awkwardly on his left leg after a sack from Leonard Floyd four minutes in, requiring help to the sideline as Zach Wilson entered at quarterback for the rest of the game.

"It's not good," Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted after the game, while confirming Rodgers would have an MRI on Tuesday.

The Jets forced four turnovers from Bills quarterback Josh Allen during a sloppy season opener for Sean McDermott's team, Jordan Whitehead coming up with three interceptions.

With the game tied, Micheal Clemons forced a fumble by Allen that was recovered by Quinnen Williams, setting up Greg Zuerlein's third field goal - a 30-yarder - with 1:48 remaining to put the Jets ahead for the first time.

But Allen and the Bills had just enough time to get back into scoring position again, with Tyler Bass' 50-yard kick hitting the left upright before going over the crossbar to tie it at 16-all with two seconds left in regulation.

Buffalo would go three-and-out to start overtime, Gipson fielding Sam Martin's ensuing 42-yard punt and finding green grass down the left sideline to scurry away for a game-winning touchdown to prompt wild celebrations from team-mates on the sideline.

Stats leaders:

Buffalo Bills

Passing: Josh Allen, 29/41, 236 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Josh Allen, 29/41, 236 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT Rushing: James Cook, 12 carries, 46 yards

James Cook, 12 carries, 46 yards Receiving: Stefon Diggs, 10 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD

New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (82) celebrates after his game-winning punt return touchdown

New York Jets

Passing: Zach Wilson, 14/21, 140 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Zach Wilson, 14/21, 140 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Aaron Rodgers, 0/1

Rushing: Breece Hall, 10 carries, 127 yards

Breece Hall, 10 carries, 127 yards Receiving: Allen Lazard, 2 catches, 46 yards

Allen Lazard, 2 catches, 46 yards Garrett Wilson, 5 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD

Saleh was there to swarm Gipson, an undrafted rookie from Stephen F. Austin who made the team out of training camp.

Meanwhile, Allen tied a career high with his four turnovers and fell to 0-5 in overtime, including playoff games.

The Jets had tied it at 13 with 4:55 left on an acrobatic catch by Garrett Wilson, who tipped Wilson's pass to himself with his right hand - and Tre'Davious White draped all over him - and corralled the ball as he fell on his back in the end zone.

Rodgers is helped off the field d

Rodgers had entered the night as new hope for a Jets franchise seeking a first Super Bowl since the Joe Namath-led team of 1968.

The four-time MVP quarterback was attempt to avoid a rushing Floyd when the Bills defender wrapped him up and hauled him down to the ground, Rodgers reaching to his leg as trainers attended to him.

The injury silenced a crowd that had been raucous just minutes earlier ahead of Rodgers' Big Apple debut.

Rodgers jogged onto the field during player introductions with an American flag in hand on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks and received his first official welcome from Jets fans. He was greeted by the sound of hip hop artist and act Method Man announcing his name amid a laser light show to huge applause from an adoring crowd.

The Jets acquired Rodgers along with the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year's draft for the 13th overall pick, a second-rounder, sixth-rounder and conditional 2024 second-round pick with the Packers, where the 39-year-old had spent the first 18 seasons of his career.

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bills 3-0 Jets Tyler Bass 40-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Bills 3-3 Jets Greg Zuerlein 26-yard field goal Bills 10-3 Jets Josh Allen 5-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs (extra point) Bills 13-3 Jets Tyler Bass 34-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bills 13-6 Jets Greg Zuerlein 43-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Bills 13-13 Jets Zach Wilson 3-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson (extra point) Bills 13-16 Jets Greg Zuerlein 30-yard field goal Bills 16-16 Jets Tyler Bass 50-yard field goal OVERTIME Bills 16-22 Jets Xavier Gipson 65-yard punt return TD

What did they say?

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh: "Personally, I don't hurt for me, I don't hurt for our locker room. I hurt for Aaron and how much he has invested in all of this. I'm going to say a prayer. I'm still going to hold out hope. But my heart's with Aaron right now, nobody else."

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard: "Obviously, just seeing how he responded to getting up and everything and limping off the field, it wasn't anything good. But honestly, it's almost like comical just on how this whole offseason played out for him to go down the first game without even completing a pass and everything."

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott: "We made it pretty hard on ourselves. When you turn the ball over four times, it's hard to win in this league. You're playing two opponents: the one on the other sideline and yourself. That's what we did tonight and that's not the right formula to win games."

What next?

Next up for the Bills is a clash with the Las Vegas Raiders in their opening home game of the season next Sunday, while the Jets hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys.