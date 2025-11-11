NFL live on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kickoff times, TV channel for games this week and weekend

The 2025 NFL season continues live on Sky Sports as the league heads to Madrid in Spain in Week 11.

As well as giving you five live games every Sunday, fans can enjoy all European matches, NFL RedZone, Thanksgiving games, every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in California.

The NFL concludes its European road trip this weekend when Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins face the injury-hit Washington Commanders at the iconic Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid with coverage under way from 2pm live on Sky Sports.

Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills then seek a response to their shock loss to the Dolphins as they MVP-contending Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thursday November 13

New York Jets @ New England Patriots - KO 1.15am Friday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Sunday November 16

Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins - KO 2.30pm, Sky Sports NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills - KO 6pm, Sky Sports NFL & Part SS Main Event

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings - KO 6pm, Sky Sports+

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams - KO 6pm, Sky Sports+

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals - KO 9.05pm, Sky Sports+ (stream)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL + Main Event

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles - KO 1.20am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Monday November 17

Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders - KO 1.15am Tuesday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Sky Sports to show more NFL games than ever

Image: Watch the NFL live on Sky Sports in 2025/26 and beyond

Sky Sports has announced a new three-year deal with the NFL, extending its long-standing partnership with the league to over 30 years and cementing its position as the home of the NFL in the UK & Ireland.

Fans can once again look forward to the best games every week on Sky, with the broadcaster having the first-pick exclusive game on Sunday at 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL and the first pick for the Sunday 9pm game.

There will also be more choice as a second game at 6pm and up to an additional two games at 9pm will also be shown live on Sky Sports concurrently.

In another first, all London and Europe games will be broadcast live on Sky, including the highly anticipated inaugural games in Ireland and Spain. Combined, this equates to a near 50 per cent increase in the number of live matches available to Sky Sports customers.

Key points Extra game at 6pm Sunday

An extra 1-2 games in 9pm Sunday slot

All European games shown live on Sky Sports

Every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football

NFL RedZone

Three Thanksgiving Games

Every minute of the playoffs, the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LX

NFL Network programming including Good Morning Football and The Insiders

Award-winning documentaries and other content from NFL Films and NBC Sports including Pro Football Talk

The highly popular NFL RedZone programme will also continue to be shown live on Sky, alongside every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football, Thanksgiving games, the Playoffs and the Super Bowl.

The huge uplift in games means they will be shown across the Sky Sports NFL channel as well as SS+ and Mix. The NFL channel was launched back in 2020, signalling the first time the league had teamed up with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The in-season channel will once again be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on linear in the UK & ROI from the regular season all the way through to Super Bowl LX, which will be live from Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area in California, on Sunday, February 8.

