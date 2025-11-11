NFL live on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kickoff times, TV channel for games this week and weekend
Watch the Miami Dolphins face the Washington Commanders at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, live on Sky Sports NFL from 2pm; Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills then face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tuesday 11 November 2025 12:05, UK
The 2025 NFL season continues live on Sky Sports as the league heads to Madrid in Spain in Week 11.
As well as giving you five live games every Sunday, fans can enjoy all European matches, NFL RedZone, Thanksgiving games, every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in California.
The NFL concludes its European road trip this weekend when Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins face the injury-hit Washington Commanders at the iconic Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid with coverage under way from 2pm live on Sky Sports.
Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills then seek a response to their shock loss to the Dolphins as they MVP-contending Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Taylor heroics lead Colts past Falcons in Berlin
- Parsons pays emotional tribute to former team-mate Kneeland
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Thursday November 13
New York Jets @ New England Patriots - KO 1.15am Friday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
Sunday November 16
Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins - KO 2.30pm, Sky Sports NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills - KO 6pm, Sky Sports NFL & Part SS Main Event
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings - KO 6pm, Sky Sports+
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams - KO 6pm, Sky Sports+
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals - KO 9.05pm, Sky Sports+ (stream)
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL + Main Event
Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles - KO 1.20am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
Monday November 17
Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders - KO 1.15am Tuesday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
Sky Sports to show more NFL games than ever
Sky Sports has announced a new three-year deal with the NFL, extending its long-standing partnership with the league to over 30 years and cementing its position as the home of the NFL in the UK & Ireland.
Fans can once again look forward to the best games every week on Sky, with the broadcaster having the first-pick exclusive game on Sunday at 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL and the first pick for the Sunday 9pm game.
There will also be more choice as a second game at 6pm and up to an additional two games at 9pm will also be shown live on Sky Sports concurrently.
In another first, all London and Europe games will be broadcast live on Sky, including the highly anticipated inaugural games in Ireland and Spain. Combined, this equates to a near 50 per cent increase in the number of live matches available to Sky Sports customers.
Key points
- Extra game at 6pm Sunday
- An extra 1-2 games in 9pm Sunday slot
- All European games shown live on Sky Sports
- Every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football
- NFL RedZone
- Three Thanksgiving Games
- Every minute of the playoffs, the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LX
- NFL Network programming including Good Morning Football and The Insiders
- Award-winning documentaries and other content from NFL Films and NBC Sports including Pro Football Talk
The highly popular NFL RedZone programme will also continue to be shown live on Sky, alongside every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football, Thanksgiving games, the Playoffs and the Super Bowl.
The huge uplift in games means they will be shown across the Sky Sports NFL channel as well as SS+ and Mix. The NFL channel was launched back in 2020, signalling the first time the league had teamed up with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.
The in-season channel will once again be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on linear in the UK & ROI from the regular season all the way through to Super Bowl LX, which will be live from Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area in California, on Sunday, February 8.
Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.