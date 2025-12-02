 Skip to content

NFL: New England Patriots beat New York Giants 33-15 to secure 10th straight win

Drake Maye throws for 282 yards and two touchdowns, while Marcus Jones has a 94-yard punt return for a TD in the New England Patriots' Monday night victory; the New York Giants suffer a seventh straight defeat and third on the bounce since firing former coach Brian Daboll

Tuesday 2 December 2025 08:51, UK

Highlights from the Week 13 matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots during the 2025 NFL season.

The New England Patriots became the first NFL team to 11 wins this season as they claimed their 10th straight in beating the New York Giants 33-15 on Monday night.  

Drake Maye threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, while Marcus Jones had a 94-yard punt return for a TD in the convincing victory.

This is now the Patriots' (11-2) joint-record win streak since also reaching double figures in 2015, while head coach Mike Vrabel became just the third coach since 1970 to win 10 in a row in his first season in charge.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) makes a pass while under pressure by New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Image: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw two touchdowns in their Monday night win over the New York Giants

The Giants (2-11), meanwhile, lost a seventh straight and third on the bounce since firing former coach Brian Daboll, despite the return of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart after two games out with concussion.

Dart threw for 139 yards on his return and had a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton, while Devin Singletary ran in another score.

Dart took some more heavy punishment in the game, which will be of concern to Giants fans, including a forceful tackle from Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss on the Giants' second offensive series which prompted a brief shoving match between players.

New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo had a moment to forget against the New England Patriots!

Stats leaders:

Giants:

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart, 17/24, 139 yards, 1 TD
  • Rushing: Devin Singletary, 12 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD
  • Receiving: Darius Slayton, 2 catches, 41 yards, 1 TD

Patriots:

  • Passing: Drake Maye, 24/31, 282 yards, 2 TDs
  • Rushing: TreVeyon Henderson, 11 carries, 67 yards
  • Receiving: Hunter Henry, 4 catches, 73 yards

After the Patriots took a 17-0 lead on a three-yard touchdown pass by Maye to Kayshon Boutte, Dart pulled the Giants to within 10 with his scoring strike to Slayton early in the second quarter.

But that was about as good as it would get for the visitors as the Patriots pulled clear by half-time, going up 30-7 - the first time since Week 17 of 2009 season the Giants have allowed 30 points in the first half.

To add to the Giants' embarrassment, kicker Younghoe Koo got his foot caught in the turf and rather comically failed to get his kick away when lining up for a 47-yard field-goal in the second quarter,

