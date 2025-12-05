NFL: Jahmyr Gibbs hat-trick inspires Detroit Lions to 44-30 win over Dallas Cowboys

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for three touchdowns as the Detroit Lions stayed in the playoff hunt with a much-needed 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Gibbs' hat-trick was complemented by renewed pressure from the Lions' defense, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked, threw two interceptions, and lost a fumble.

The victory saw the Lions (8-5) bounce back from their Thanksgiving defeat to the Green Bay Packers and avoid consecutive losses for the first time in more than three years.

With four regular-season games remaining, it also boosted their playoff hopes, with the NFL now giving them a 54 percent chance.

Dallas had surged into postseason contention with a three-game winning streak, but their momentum stalled against the Lions.

The league's top-ranked offense proved over-reliant on an extraordinary kicking performance from Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey became the first NFL kicker to make three field goals of 55 yards or more in a single game, hitting from 57 yards in the first quarter, 55 in the second, and 63 in the third.

He also added kicks from 42 and 29 yards to match a career-best five field goals but while Aubrey delivered, his offense came up short.

"You could see an uptick in urgency from everybody," said Jared Goff, who went for 25 of 34 for 309 yards with a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa that put Detroit ahead 27-9.

Dallas pulled within three points twice in the fourth quarter, including with 3:42 left when Aubrey matched his career high with a fifth field goal.

Tom Kennedy returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield, and Goff connected with Amon-Ra St Brown on a 37-yard pass to set up Gibbs' third score. Gibbs finished with seven catches for 77 yards and 43 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Jameson Williams had seven catches for the second straight game, totalling 96 yards. St Brown, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, proved his worth with six catches for 92 yards.

Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded a career-high three sacks, while Jack Campbell added a sack and forced a fumble as the Lions' defensive unit backed up their offense in style.

