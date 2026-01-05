Las Vegas Raiders fire head coach Pete Carroll after one season as Tom Brady leads search for replacement

Pete Carroll has been fired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after just one season in charge.

The Raiders finished the 2025 NFL season with a league-worst record of 3-14 under Carroll, meaning they occupy the No 1 pick at the Draft.

Carroll was hired in Las Vegas last offseason on the back of a year out of football following his 14 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Team owner Mark Davis confirmed in a statement that John Spytek will remain in his post as General Manager having been hired alongside Carroll last year.

He added that Spytek will lead the search for the next head coach alongside minority owner and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Together they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization's long-term vision and goals," Davis said in the statement.

The Raiders had lost 10 straight games before Sunday's 14-12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who played mainly backups.

Las Vegas ranked last in total yards, rushing and scoring on offense after trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and hiring offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was fired mid-way through the season.

Smith threw for 3,025 and 19 touchdowns to 17 interceptions with a passer rating of 84.7 while being a league-high 55 times. The Raiders defense meanwhile ranked 25th in points allowed.

Carroll led the Seahawks to victory at Super Bowl XLVII across a 19-year head coaching career in the NFL, during which he amassed a 173-134-1 record while reaching the playoffs 12 times.

He became the third head coach to be fired following the final day of the regular season behind Raheem Morris in Atlanta and Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.