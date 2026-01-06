John Harbaugh: Baltimore Ravens fire head coach after 18 NFL seasons

John Harbaugh has been sacked by the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons as head coach, following Sunday's season‑ending defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The dramatic 26-24 loss - in which kicker Tyler Loop missed a last‑gasp 44‑yard field goal - saw the Steelers clinch the AFC North title and the final remaining playoff spot at the expense of their fierce rivals.

It was the Ravens' first playoff miss since 2021 and the sixth - and final - of Harbaugh's tenure, with Baltimore's 8-9 record ultimately costing him his job.

"Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here someday, but that day has come today," Harbaugh said in a statement.

"It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION. Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with special teams success - a difficult thing to do … and appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity."

Harbaugh took the reins in 2008 and led the Ravens to glory in Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 as well the AFC Championship game on three occasions.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity," owner Steve Bisciotti said.

"Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership."

The Ravens' hierarchy opted to dismiss Harbaugh after a disappointing campaign defined by repeated fourth‑quarter collapses.

An early‑season injury to star quarterback Lamar Jackson contributed to a 1-5 start in 2025, though Harbaugh eventually steered Baltimore back into contention and into Sunday's winner‑takes‑all showdown with Pittsburgh.

The Ravens entered the game as favourites but, despite Derrick Henry's early dominance on the ground and Jackson's sensational fourth quarter, their season ended in excruciating fashion once again.

