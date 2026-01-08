Mike McDaniel: Miami Dolphins fire head coach after four seasons as NFL coaching vacancies rise to eight

Mike McDaniel has become the NFL's latest postseason coaching casualty after he was relieved of his duties by the Miami Dolphins.

The decision to end McDaniel's four-year tenure in Miami follows a 7-10 season in which the Dolphins failed to reach the playoffs for the second successive year.

A statement from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross posted on X read: "After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change.

"I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach. I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization.

"Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Within hours of the final Week 18 games being played on Sunday, the trigger was pulled on Raheem Morris' spell with the Atlanta Falcons, sparking a flurry of coaching firings across the NFL.

By Monday, the Cleveland Browns had relieved Kevin Stefanski of his duties, Pete Carroll's one-year reign in Las Vegas was ended by the Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals sacked Jonathan Gannon.

John Harbaugh became the highest-profile sacking on Tuesday when the Baltimore Ravens parted company with their Super Bowl-winning coach after 18 seasons.

With the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants removing their head coaches during the season, McDaniel's sacking means there are currently eight franchises looking to fill vacancies heading into the offseason.

Watch the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs live on Sky Sports from Saturday January 10-Monday January 12, starting with the Los Angeles Rams against the Carolina Panthers at 9.30pm Saturday night.