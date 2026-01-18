NFL playoffs: CJ Stroud throws four interceptions as New England Patriots beat Houston Texans to reach AFC Championship Game

Kayshon Boutte scored a spectacular one-handed touchdown in the fourth quarter as the New England Patriots finally broke the Houston Texans' resistance to reach the NFL's final four with a 28-16 victory on Sunday.

Quarterback CJ Stroud threw four interceptions in a mistake-riddled game that saw the Texans stay alive thanks to their No 1-ranked defense, which limited New England to just seven points from their five total turnovers.

The Patriots now travel to face the Denver Broncos in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game, where Sean Payton's side will be led by Jarrett Stidham at quarterback after Bo Nix broke his ankle during their Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots second-year quarterback and MVP contender Drake Maye finished 16 of 27 for 179 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and four fumbles as he was harassed all night by Houston's pass rush.

Will Anderson starred for DeMeco Ryans' side with three sacks, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit, but it would be New England's defense that left a defining mark to incite Stroud's catalogue of errors and end Houston's 10-game win streak.

Stats leaders:

Texans

Passing: CJ Stroud, 20/47, 212 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs

CJ Stroud, 20/47, 212 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs Rushing: Woody Marks, 14 carries, 17 yards

Woody Marks, 14 carries, 17 yards Receiving: Jayden Higgins, 6 catches, 59 yards

Patriots

Passing: Drake Maye, 16/27, 179 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Drake Maye, 16/27, 179 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT Rushing: Rhamondre Stevenson, 16 carries, 70 yards

Rhamondre Stevenson, 16 carries, 70 yards Receiving: Kayshon Boutte, 3 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

It would take something spectacular to breach the spirit and ferocity of Houston's defense. It would take something spectacular to beat Derek Stingley Jr in coverage. New England called on Boutte.

With 12.58 to play, the Patriots wide receiver bought himself less than a yard of separation on an outside release vertical route, tracking Maye's deep shot over his shoulder before stretching out his right hand to make a stunning one-handed 32-yard touchdown catch while hitting the turf at the side of the end zone. It proved something of a knockout blow.

Turnovers and defense had governed a frenetic first half in which Stroud coughed up his four interceptions while Maye lost one of three fumbles as the Patriots carried a 21-10 lead into the break.

Maye surrendered his fourth fumble of the game in the third quarter as he was strip-sacked by Anderson on third-and-six after Kaʻimi Fairbairn's 25-yard field goal cut New England's lead.

Further fumble chaos ensued when Texans running back Woody Marks lost both his shoe and the ball, which was punched out by Christian Gonzalez. But not for the first time Houston's defense was on hand to play saviour, forcing a punt as the Patriots again failed to convert a turnover into points.

Marcus Jones scored a 26-yard pick-six to hand New England a 14-10 advantage in the second quarter after Stroud's blind pass looped into the sky during a bruising hit from K'Lavon Chaisson. Stroud was then intercepted on the very next possession when his pass ricocheted off the palms of Xavier Hutchinson and into that of Craig Woodson.

Stefon Diggs and his suction hands held on tight for a seven-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the half, before Stroud's ensuing possession ended in a second pick of the game by Carlton Davis.

Davis' first had arrived in the opening quarter when Stroud missed Christian Kirk on a wild throw to the sideline, inviting the Patriots defensive back to make a sliding catch while smartly dragging his knee as he tumbled out of bounds.

The Patriots were unable to capitalise when Tommy Togiai dislodged the ball from the hands of the scrambling Maye, before recovering to set up the drive that culminated in Kirk's 10-yard touchdown catch for a 10-7 lead.

DeMario Douglas broke free for a 28-yard catch-and-run on fourth-and-one to open the scoring for New England on their second drive of the game.

Fairbairn was three of three on field goals for Houston, who lost tight end Dalton Schultz to injury having entered the game without Nico Collins due to a concussion.

Douglas: I love Vrabel

The win continues an impressive first season for the Patriots under head coach Mike Vrabel, who has led the franchise with which he won three Super Bowls as a player back into contention.

"He's a player's coach," wide receiver Douglas told Sky Sports NFL. "I heard a lot of things from outside of this team with people who have worked with him and they said 'you'll love him' and I do. He knows what it takes to be in this position.

"I'm feeling blessed. My past two years haven't been too good but to be in this position is a blessing.

"This is amazing, I've never heard this stadium so loud. It helped us come out with this victory.

"We're going to keep building, the road warrior has to come out again."

Douglas also praised quarterback Maye, who is now just one game away from reaching the Super Bowl after asserting himself as a long-term answer under center in the post-Tom Brady era at Foxboro.

"That is my boy," said Douglas. "Since he came he's always had that energy and good spirit the team needs. He's been growing and this year you see the leadership and confidence he's been gaining and I'm loving what he's putting out."

