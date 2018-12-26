NFL on Sky Sports - Jaguars @ Texans & Bears @ Vikings live on Sunday

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings look to clinch a Wild Card place in the playoffs with victory over the Bears

It's that time; the final Sunday of the 2018 NFL regular season. It all comes down to this.

There's playoff implications in every one of our triple-header of games, live on Sky Sports Action on Sunday night, with build-up from 5pm.

Firstly, the Houston Texans look to sew up the AFC South division with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (kick-off, 6pm), while they also have their sights set on the No 2 seed in the conference should the New England Patriots slip up against the New York Jets.

Then, we head to Minnesota, with the Vikings needing victory over the Chicago Bears (kick-off, 9.25pm) - who themselves are still in the hunt for the No 2 seed in the NFC - to be assured of a Wild Card berth in the playoffs, Defeat for the hosts and the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles could sneak into their spot .

Finally, we hand it over to the Football Night in America team on NBC for Sunday Night Football, a winner-takes-all clash as the Indianapolis Colts travel to the Tennessee Titans (kick-off, 1.20am). A Wild Card place for the victor, and it's season over for the loser.

Join us for coverage of the NFL right through the regular season and playoffs right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

Every Sunday Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind the scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.