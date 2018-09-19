Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy accused of physically abusing his son by child's mother

The mother of LeSean McCoy’s son has filed an affidavit which accuses the Buffalo Bills running back of child abuse.

Stephanie Maisonet also alleges that McCoy offered to concede custody of the six-year-old boy in exchange for her help in a lawsuit filed in August by another of the NFL star's ex-girlfriends, Delicia Cordon.

Cordon filed a personal injury lawsuit against McCoy and former University of Pittsburgh team-mate Tamarcus Porter, seeking damages of around $150,000.

Cordon was assaulted in a home invasion on July 10 at a home the player owns in Georgia.

According to her lawyer, a man entered the home, with no signs of forced entry, at approximately 3am on July 10, while she was sleeping. The assailant demanded specific items of jewellery that had been previously gifted to Cordon by McCoy, which he had demanded back on multiple occasions.

She was struck in the face several times with a gun. Her female cousin was also struck in the back of the head with the weapon.

McCoy has denied playing a part in the home invasion.

Fulton County Magistrate Court records show that McCoy initiated proceedings to evict Cordon from his property in July 2017, saying the pair were no longer in a relationship.

The lawsuit filed by Cordon also states: "McCoy would aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son over minor mistakes that all young children make."

Maisonet has now backed up Cordon's claims regarding her son.

In a filing which is part of the case filed by Cordon, which pending in Fulton County, Georgia, Maisonet wrote: "Our son would often come home with bruises in which I would consistently receive outlandish excuses as to where the bruises would come from.

"Our son would cry hysterically whenever he had to spend time with (LeSean) McCoy. Our son would cry even harder if he knew that Delicia Cordon was not going to be present during (LeSean) McCoy's parenting time."

In the court documents, Maisonet said McCoy asked for her help after the home invasion, asking her to serve as a character witness. In exchange, he would allow her to enrol the child in school out of the area.

"I regret ever agreeing to help (LeSean) McCoy in this case," Maisonet said. "He should not get away with potentially orchestrating this heinous incident. I feel like I am sending our son to a monster every two weeks."

McCoy strenuously denied these allegations on Tuesday, writing on Twitter: "I LOVE MY BOY!!!"

He also posted a statement: "The allegations made against me today regarding my relationship with my son are provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive.

"I have a loving and close-knit relationship with my son. That young boy is my whole life. With a custody case coming up in November, I can see why these false allegations are surfacing."