Thursday Night Football: New York Jets (1-1) @ Cleveland Browns (0-1-1) on Sky Sports

Tyrod Taylor and the Browns have been agonisingly close to victory in the first two games of the season

The New York Jets head to Cleveland to face the Browns on Thursday night, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 12.30am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

New York shocked the NFL in Week One by stomping the Detroit Lions 48-17, with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold tossing two touchdowns and completing over 75 per cent of his passes. They crashed back down to earth in a home defeat to their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. They do, however, have a top-five defense through two weeks.

For two straight weeks Cleveland have blown the chance to win and finally end a losing streak that dates back to December, 2016. In Week One, it was a blocked field goal in overtime. Last Sunday, it was two missed extra points and a game-tying field goal attempt that sailed right. Kicker Zane Gonzalez was promptly shipped out of town. Also this week, the Browns finally gave up on troubled receiver Josh Gordon, trading him to the New England Patriots.

Stat Attack

The Jets have won their last five games against Cleveland.

Darnold, who in Week One became the youngest QB to start a season-opening game in the Super Bowl era, became the youngest player in NFL history (21 years and 103 days old) to pass for 300 yards in a game during his outing against the Dolphins.

Live NFL Live on

Browns running back Carlos Hyde had a career-high 200 total yards in his only meeting with the Jets (in 2016) - 193 of them came on the ground.

Key battle

Jets offensive line versus Browns defensive line: For the first time in what feels like forever, Cleveland have a formidable pass rush. They have recorded seven sacks so far on the season (fifth in the league) and as a defense, have developed a knack for taking the ball away. Their eight total takeaways (five forced fumbles and three interceptions) lead the league.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson hopes his team can finally end their 19-game winless streak

The line is led by last year's No 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett, who had seven sacks in nine starts as a rookie, and has managed two from two so far this year. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is earning a lot of attention for his performances so far. They'll go from facing two strong playoff teams to one that has not made the postseason in eight years - and will be fired up.

Ones to watch

Darnold definitely leads the way for the Jets, but watch out for the return of running back Isaiah Crowell to Cleveland. He had over 3,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in four years as a Brown before leaving in free agency this summer. On defense, New York are developing some stars - particularly linebacker Darron Lee and safety Jamal Adams.

The Jets made Darnold the future of the franchise by selecting him third overall in this year's NFL Draft

Cleveland really do have the makings of a good team. QB Tyrod Taylor has electrifying scrambling ability, receiver Jarvis Landry is an All-Pro talent. Along with Garrett and Ogunjobi on defense, the secondary has special ability. Fourth overall pick this season, Denzel Ward, had two interceptions in his NFL debut.

Any other news?

Jets safety Marcus Maye has missed the last two games and is doubtful again. Linebacker Josh Martin is out with a concussion.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the contest for Cleveland, and linebacker Christian Kirksey is doubtful. Landry, Ward, and Damarious Randall are all question marks after a short week.

Watch the Cleveland Browns host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Action from 12.30am on Friday morning.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL