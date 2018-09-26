Green Bay Packers sign Bashaud Breeland to replace injured Davon House

Bashaud Breeland was with the Washington Redskins for four seasons

Green Bay Packers have signed free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland to replace injured veteran Davon House, according to reports.

House is expected to be placed on injured reserve as he continues to struggle with a long-term shoulder problem, which would mean he will miss at least eight games.

He aggravated it earlier this season and played just four snaps in Sunday's loss to the Washington Redskins.

Breeland spent the past four seasons with the Redskins and initially signed a three-year, $24m contract with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

But the deal fell through when he failed his physical due to a foot injury.

Breeland had eight interceptions in 60 games (58 starts) with Washington.