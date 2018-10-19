James Conner says Pittsburgh Steelers' team-mate Le'Veon Bell sends supportive texts

Le'Veon Bell is holding out in search of a more lucrative contract

Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner has revealed Le'Veon Bell sends him supportive texts and defended his team-mate for holding out.

Bell has not reported to the team this season in search of a more lucrative contract, however, the Steelers are yet to meet his demands.

Despite his dispute with the Steelers' front office, Bell appears to have retained the support of the locker room.

"Any time I do something good on the field, I always come back to the locker room to a text from him saying 'good game' or 'nice move right there,'" Conner told the TV network FS1.

James Conner has stood in for the missing Bell this season

"Me and Le'Veon are super cool. He's a great person. With him holding out, people are going to call him selfish, but that's not the case at all. This is business, and that's my guy."

Conner, 23, has rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns in six games (five starts). He is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Bell, 26, has topped 1,000 yards three times in five seasons with Pittsburgh.

He averaged 4.0 yards per carry last season as he compiled 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 85 passes for 655 yards and two scores in 2017.