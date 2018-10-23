New York Giants 20-23 Atlanta Falcons: Giants' losing streak extends to four games

8:00 Highlights of the New York Giants clash with the Atlanta Falcons in Week Seven of the NFL Highlights of the New York Giants clash with the Atlanta Falcons in Week Seven of the NFL

Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards, and replacement kicker Giorgio Tavecchio hit a 56-yard field goal late on as the Atlanta Falcons extended the New York Giants' losing streak to four games with a 23-20 victory on Monday night.

Ryan, who completed his last 18 passes to finish 31 of 39, connected with Marvin Hall for a 47-yard touchdown for the first points of the game in the second quarter.

The two teams traded in field goals thereafter - Tavecchio successful with all three of his attempts on the night - until Tevin Coleman had a 30-yard touchdown run for the Falcons in the fourth quarter to stretch their lead.

Giants rookie runner Saquon Barkley, who finished with 43 yards rushing and 51 receiving, scored on a two-yard touchdown run with just under five minutes left but Tavecchio - signed by the Falcons after Matt Bryant strained his right hamstring - was successful with the decisive kick.

Odell Beckham Jr. scored a consolation touchdown for the Giants on a one-yard pass from Eli Manning with five seconds left. Manning had one of his better outings of the season, completing 27 of his 38 passes for 399 yards, but was unable to correct New York's slide.

The Giants are now 1-6 on the season as their losing streak continues, while the Falcons move up to 3-4 with a second-straight win.

FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

Giants 0-7 Falcons: Matt Ryan 47-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall (Giorgio Tavecchio extra point good)

Giants 3-7 Falcons: Aldrick Rosas 31-yard field goal

Giants 3-10 Falcons: Tavecchio 40-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Giants 6-10 Falcons: Rosas 36-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Giants 6-13 Falcons: Tavecchio 50-yard field goal

Giants 6-20 Falcons: Tevin Coleman 30-yard touchdown run (Tavecchio extra point good)

Giants 12-20 Falcons: Saquon Barkley two-yard touchdown run (Two-point attempt fails)

Giants 12-23 Falcons: Tavecchio 56-yard field goal

Giants 20-23 Falcons: Eli Manning one-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr (Two-point attempt successful)