WATCH: Minnesota Miracle touchdown revisited ahead of New Orleans Saints rematch
Watch Saints @ Vikings, live on Sky Sports Action from 12.10am on Sunday night
Last Updated: 26/10/18 12:49pm
2017 NFL Divisional playoff game. Ten seconds left. Minnesota Vikings trailing the New Orleans Saints 24-23. Then, this happened...
Click on the video above to watch the 'Minnesota Miracle', as we revisit Stefon Diggs' incredible walk-off touchdown to win it for the Vikings.
Watch the drama unfold, as well as the stunned reactions from die-hard Vikings fans and in our very own Sky Sports studio as NFL Redzone presenter, and special guest, Scott Hanson went bezerk!
Trailing 24-23 with 10 seconds left of the playoff clash, the Vikings were desperately looking for a quick completion to move into field-goal range to hopefully have an attempt at a game-winning field goal, only for Case Keenum's stunning 61-yard touchdown strike to Diggs to win it.
The two teams now meet in a rematch this Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 12.10am.
Live NFL
October 29, 2018, 12:00am
Live on
Watch the New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings, live on Sky Sports Action from 12.10am early on Monday morning, as part of our quadruple-bill of NFL action. Philadelphia Eagles @ Jacksonville Jaguars, live from Wembley, kicks things off from 12.30pm.
Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.