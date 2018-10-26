WATCH: Minnesota Miracle touchdown revisited ahead of New Orleans Saints rematch

2:41 Relive the 'Minnesota Miracle' as the Vikings take on New Orleans Saints this Sunday night Relive the 'Minnesota Miracle' as the Vikings take on New Orleans Saints this Sunday night

2017 NFL Divisional playoff game. Ten seconds left. Minnesota Vikings trailing the New Orleans Saints 24-23. Then, this happened...

Click on the video above to watch the 'Minnesota Miracle', as we revisit Stefon Diggs' incredible walk-off touchdown to win it for the Vikings.

Watch the drama unfold, as well as the stunned reactions from die-hard Vikings fans and in our very own Sky Sports studio as NFL Redzone presenter, and special guest, Scott Hanson went bezerk!

Trailing 24-23 with 10 seconds left of the playoff clash, the Vikings were desperately looking for a quick completion to move into field-goal range to hopefully have an attempt at a game-winning field goal, only for Case Keenum's stunning 61-yard touchdown strike to Diggs to win it.

The two teams now meet in a rematch this Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 12.10am.

