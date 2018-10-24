Inside the Huddle PODCAST: Wembley preview and trade rumours from around the league

On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, we look ahead to the final Wembley game of the season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, discuss trades before next week's deadline and take a closer look at contrasting years for the Oakland Raiders and undefeated Los Angeles Rams...

Joining Neil Reynolds on the show this week are regulars Jeff Reinebold, Rob Ryan, Takeo Spikes and special guest Kay Adams of Good Morning Football - ahead of her first NFL experience in London.

As well as previewing Sunday's clash between the Eagles and the Jags, the panel look at last week's dramatic finish in the capital as the Los Angeles Chargers edged out the Tennessee Titans 20-19 after Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made the brave, or brainless, decision to attempt a two-point conversion to win the game in the final seconds.

Ryan, speaking from experience of his 15 years as a defensive coach in the NFL, says Vrabel "coached with emotion", rather than make the right call for his team at the time.

As for this Sunday, the Eagles and Jaguars both come into the contest at 3-4 on the season after such high hopes prior to the campaign. Neil and co look in greater depth at Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' struggles, having been benched last week, and discuss just how difficult it is to repeat as defending Super Bowl champions, like the Eagles are trying to do.

Also, with the trade deadline less than a week away (Tuesday, October 30), the gang take a look at the deals that have already taken place, and discuss other potential surprise movers.

Amari Cooper is one such deal already done, traded by the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round draft pick as the Raiders' fire sale continues. We take a closer look at their continued rebuild, as well as the New York Giants', with a couple of key defensive players too gone from the Big Apple, in Damon Harrison and Eli Apple.

As well as all of that, we ask who can stop the undefeated Rams, and when, take your Twitter questions, dish out 'The Ryans' for NFL player of the week, and find out who will be 'eating the W' with the panels' locks for Weight Eight.

