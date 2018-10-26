Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller done for season with torn ACL

Will Fuller will not play again this season

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has confirmed Will Fuller will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Fuller caught five passes for 124 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, on six targets before exiting Thursday night's clash with the Miami Dolphins midway through the fourth quarter.

Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain ran into Fuller while he was trying to catch a Deshaun Watson pass in the end zone and the Texans receiver landed awkwardly on his right knee.

The 24-year-old former first-round pick was tended by medical staff before walking off the field. He was immediately ruled out of the rest of the game by Houston.

O'Brien was initially unsure about Fuller's long-term status but confirmed the severity of the injury at a press conference on Friday morning.

"I feel terrible for Will," O'Brien said.

Fuller has 37 catches for 627 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

In addition to All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, the Texans have Sammie Coates and rookies Keke Coutee and Vyncint Smith on their roster at wide receiver. Coutee was inactive for the win over Miami due to a hamstring injury.