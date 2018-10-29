WATCH: Adrian Peterson scores 64-yard touchdown for Redskins

0:37 Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson zips down the sidelines for a 64-yard touchdown. Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson zips down the sidelines for a 64-yard touchdown.

Adrian Peterson, at 33 years old, has still got it!

The veteran running back rolled back the years and showed with 149 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a vintage performance for the Washington Redskins, in their 20-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The win was clinched with Peterson's second TD, a monster 64-yard breakaway run into the endzone - the score means he now his 15 touchdowns on 50 yards or more in his career, tied with Barry Sanders for the most in NFL history.

Click on the video above to watch Peterson's massive 64-yard touchdown run.

