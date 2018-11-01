Oakland Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers, Thursday night NFL live on Sky Sports

Will quarterback C.J. Beathard start for San Francisco on Thursday night?

The Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers desperately look to get back to winning ways when they meet on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Action from 11.30pm. Here's what you can expect...

Live NFL Live on

Form guide

It does not make for pretty reading for either California-based side as the 'Battle of the Bay' features the Raiders (1-6) and the 49ers (1-7), who have managed to win just one match each at the halfway stage of the season.

The Raiders' only win came against the Cleveland Browns in an epic 45-42 overtime success in Week Four, as Derek Carr picked up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to drag his side level before they ultimately took the W with a field goal. However, that is as good as it has got for Oakland, who have since suffered heavy losses against the Los Angeles Charges, the Seattle Seahwaks - at Wembley - and Indianapolis Colts.

4:00 Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks at the Oakland Raiders at Wembley in week six of the NFL Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks at the Oakland Raiders at Wembley in week six of the NFL

San Francisco are languishing too, on a demoralising six-game losing streak - without a win since narrowly edging past the Detroit Lions in Week Two. Without main quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo - who was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL in September - the 49ers have struggled. Last week they blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 18-15 against the Arizona Cardinals. To add salt to their wounds, back-up quarterback C.J Beathard injured his hand in the defeat. Should the QB be unable to make the field against their state rivals, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is waiting in the wings.

4:23 Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers' visit to the Green Bay Packers in week six of the NFL. Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers' visit to the Green Bay Packers in week six of the NFL.

Stat attack

49ers back-up quarterback Nick Mullens is 23 years old - signed by SF as an undrafted free agent in 2017 - and has not played an NFL game in his career.

He went to the same college as Hall of Famer Brett Favre and is actually Southern Mississippi's all-time leader in pass yards (11,994) and pass TDs (87). Favre ranks third in pass yards (7,695) and pass TDs (52). Omen?

Key battle

Tight end clash: Undeniably two of the standout players in fairly ordinary respective seasons have been Jared Cook for Oakland and George Kittle at San Francisco. The pair of tight ends top their teams for receiving yards so far, with NFL veteran Cook picking up 474 yards and three touchdowns to boot across seven games.

Meanwhile, Kittle - who is in just the second year of his career - has enjoyed linking up with former Iowa college team-mate Beathard. The 25-year-old has already surpassed the total yards he managed in his first year - with 584 yards and two TDs - just eight games into this season.

Ones to watch

Derek Carr has spent five seasons with the Oakland Raiders

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is key to their success and, despite suffering another loss last week, he threw three touchdowns and crossed over for a rushing TD from one-yard out. It was a confidence-boosting performance against the Colts, as he earned his highest QB rating (136.6) of the season.

49ers running back Matt Breida will be hoping to take advantage of the Raiders' leaky defense, having already picked up 487 rushing yards - ranking him 10th best in the league this season. His best game came in the win against the Lions, when he picked up 138 yards, and San Fran will need something similar if they are to taste victory again.

Watch the Oakland Raiders at the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Action from 11.30pm on Thursday evening.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.