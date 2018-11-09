WATCH: Ben Roethlisberger throws five touchdowns in Steelers win

1:03 Ben Roethlisberger was in fine form as he threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers as the Pittsburgh Steelers thrashed Carolina Panthers. Ben Roethlisberger was in fine form as he threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers as the Pittsburgh Steelers thrashed Carolina Panthers.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had some outing on Thursday night!

Click on the video above to watch each of Roethlisberger's five passing touchdowns in Pittsburgh's 52-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Despite going down 7-0 following Carolina's opening drive, Big Ben and the Steelers started the night how they meant to go on, as Roethlisberger found JuJu Smith-Schuster deep down the left sideline for a 75-yard score on their very first play from scrimmage.

The veteran quarterback similarly found Antonio Brown, from 53 yards and on the opposite side of the field, in the second quarter, before further strikes to tight ends Vance McDonald and Jesse James in the third.

Pittsburgh's scoring was completed with Roethlisberger finding rookie Jaylen Samuels for his first NFL touchdown in the final quarter.

Click on the video above to watch Big Ben's highlights.

