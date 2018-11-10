Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco undergoing tests on hip injury

Joe Flacco suffered the injury against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is undergoing tests on his hip to determine whether he will be healthy enough to start in Week 11, according to multiple reports.

Flacco was injured on the first series of Baltimore's 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, the Ravens' third consecutive loss and fourth in the last five games.

The 33-year-old remained in the game despite showing visible discomfort on the sidelines throughout.

NFL Network reported Flacco has been on crutches and is dealing with significant pain.

The Ravens are currently on their bye week, but Flacco's availability could be in doubt for Week 11 against Cincinnati.

Lamar Jackson could start for Baltimore in Week 11 against Cincinnati

That could lead to rookie Lamar Jackson making his first career start.

The Ravens also have former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III as an option, if they believe Jackson is not ready.

Flacco has started Baltimore's last 41 games and has missed just six games in his NFL career, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in 2015.

This season, Flacco has thrown for 2,465 yards with 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions.