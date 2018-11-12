Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby out for season with torn ACL

Ronald Darby helped the Eagles win the Superbowl last season

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Darby injured his knee while scrambling to cover wide receiver Amari Cooper midway through the third quarter as the Cowboys beat the Eagles 27-20 in week 10.

The 24-year-old finishes the season with 43 tackles and one interception in nine games.

5:00 Highlights from the NFL as Dallas Cowboys took on Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. Highlights from the NFL as Dallas Cowboys took on Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

A second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2015, Darby was traded to the Eagles in August 2017 and went on to help Philadelphia win its first Super Bowl championship.

He led the Eagles in tackles (18) and passes defensed (six) in the postseason.

Live NFL Live on

The Eagles face the high-powered New Orleans offense this Sunday with a dangerously thin secondary, as they were already missing cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring).

Safety Rodney McLeod is also out for the season with a knee injury.