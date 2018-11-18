WATCH: Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton connect on two stunning touchdown strikes

1:05 Andrew Luck throws a 68-yard pass to TY Hilton for a Colts touchdown against the Titans Andrew Luck throws a 68-yard pass to TY Hilton for a Colts touchdown against the Titans

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton enjoyed a monster game in the win over Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

On a day in which legendary receiver Reggie Wayne was honoured into the Colts' Hall of Fame, Hilton showed off his spectacular skills, scoring two stunning touchdowns as he hauled in 155 yards on nine catches in the 38-10 blowout.

The first of those was a stunning 68-yard deep ball from Andrew Luck in the second quarter, as the Indianapolis quarterback extended his run of games with a passing TD to 33.

Then, in the third, Luck found Hilton again, this time down by the endzone of the right sideline - the Colts wideout was originally ruled to have been tackled out of bounds before replays showed he had sensationally shrugged off his defender and kept his feet in bounds before rumbling in for a 13-yard score.

Click on the video above to watch Luck's deep TD strike to Hilton, and then see his incredible sideline grab for a score below.

