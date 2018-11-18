Tennessee Titans 10-38 Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck throws three passing TDs in blowout win

5:29 Highlights of the Tennessee Titans' clash against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 of the NFL Highlights of the Tennessee Titans' clash against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 of the NFL

Andrew Luck threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a 38-10 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans in their AFC South battle on Sunday.

Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins also ran in for scores for the Colts (5-5) as they ran up the score on their way to their fourth-straight win, moving them level with their divisional-rival Titans (5-5).

Tennessee struggled on offense throughout, and lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half after he re-injured his right elbow. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees also was taken to a nearby hospital for observation after medical workers were called to the coaches' box during the first quarter.

Indianapolis scored on four of their five first-half possessions, putting up 24 points - more than the Titans' No 1 scoring defense (coming into the contest) had allowed in an entire game all season.

Luck also extended his streak of touchdown passes in consecutive games to 33 as he hooked up with T.Y. Hilton on a 68-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter. He added two further second-half scores, another to Hilton - a terrific sideline grab - and to Dontrelle Inman.

Luck is now 10-0 for his career against the Titans - since 1970, only Hall of Famer John Elway has the same number of wins without a loss against a single opponent, with his 10 against the New England Patriots.

All the Titans could muster was a 42-yard field on the final play of the first half and a garbage-time touchdown pass from back-up QB Blaine Gabbert to Tajae Sharpe.

FIRST QUARTER

Titans 0-7 Colts: Marlon Mack one-yard touchdown run (Adam Vinatieri extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Titans 0-10 Colts: Vinatieri 22-yard field goal

Titans 0-17 Colts: Andrew Luck 68-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton (Vinatieri extra point good)

Titans 0-24 Colts: Jordan Wilkins 18-yard touchdown run (Vinatieri extra point good)

Titans 3-24 Colts: Ryan Succop 42-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Titans 3-31 Colts: Luck 12-yard touchdown pass to Hilton (Vinatieri extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Titans 3-38 Colts: Luck seven-yard touchdown pass to Dontrelle Inman (Vinatieri extra point good)

Titans 10-38 Colts: Blaine Gabbert one-yard touchdown pass to Tajae Sharpe (Succop extra point good)

Game's key stats TENNESSEE INDIANAPOLIS Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int Blaine Gabbert 11/16 118 1 1 Andrew Luck 23/29 297 3 0 Marcus Mariota 10/13 85 0 1 Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD Marlon Mack 16 61 1 Derrick Henry 9 46 0 Jordan Wilkins 4 30 1 Dion Lewis 10 24 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD Receiving Rec Yds TD T.Y. Hilton 9 155 2 Anthony Firkser 3 44 0 Jack Doyle 4 43 0 Jonnu Smith 6 44 0 Dontrelle Inman 4 34 1 Tajae Sharpe 5 37 1 Ryan Grant 2 15 0 Total yards 263 Total yards 397

4:02 We hear from the Around the NFL podcast team and get their take on Week 11 in the NFL. We hear from the Around the NFL podcast team and get their take on Week 11 in the NFL.

NFL Week 11 early-game round-up

Steelers 20-16 Jaguars

Ben Roethlisberger overcame three interceptions and a 16-0 deficit by leading two late scoring drives, lunging in from the one-yard line for the game-winner with five seconds left, as the Steelers (7-2-1) beat the Jaguars (3-7).

1:10 Ben Roethlisberger dives over for a touchdown in the dying seconds to win it for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ben Roethlisberger dives over for a touchdown in the dying seconds to win it for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Panthers 19-20 Lions

Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion with one minute left, as the Panthers (6-4) handed a one-point victory to the Lions (4-6).

Carolina coach Ron Rivera went for the win after Newton threw his third touchdown pass to DJ Moore, perhaps because usually reliable kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game.

0:38 Kenny Golladay makes a spectacular 19 yard catch in the Detroit Lions victory over the Carolina Panthers. Kenny Golladay makes a spectacular 19 yard catch in the Detroit Lions victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Texans 23-21 Redskins

Justin Reid returned an interception 101 for a touchdown to help the Texans (7-3) to their seventh consecutive victory over a Redskins team left reeling from a likely season-ending injury to quarterback Alex Smith.

Smith suffered a gruesome ankle injury on a sack by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt in the third quarter.

0:50 Justin Reid intercepts and runs 101 yards for a Houston Texans touchdown against the Washington Redskins. Justin Reid intercepts and runs 101 yards for a Houston Texans touchdown against the Washington Redskins.

Cowboys 22-19 Falcons

Brett Maher shook off an earlier missed extra point to kick a 42-yard field goal to see the Cowboys (5-5) beat the Falcons (4-6) on the final play of the game.

Matt Ryan threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones for Atlanta's only touchdown to tie the game, but Dallas drove 51 yards in 10 plays, setting up Maher's winning kick as time expired .

7:35 ProFootballTalk journalist Peter King reflects on the main talking points from Week 11 in the NFL. ProFootballTalk journalist Peter King reflects on the main talking points from Week 11 in the NFL.

Bengals 21-24 Ravens

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 117 yards in his first NFL start as the Ravens (5-5) ended a three-game losing streak with a crucial victory over their divisional rival Bengals (5-5).

Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco did not practice all week and was inactive with a right hip injury. Without him, the Ravens relied heavily on the run as Jackson carried the ball 27 times, though he also completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards and an interception.

Buccaneers 35-38 Giants

Saquon Barkley ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Giants (3-7) earned consecutive wins for the first time since December 2016 as the beat the Buccaneers (3-7).

Eli Manning also threw two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned one of the Giants' four interceptions 15 yards for another score in New York's biggest points haul of the season.