WATCH: Ben Roethlisberger game-winning TD for Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a competitor. In the truest sense of the word.

Badly struggling against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday - having already thrown three interceptions to see his team trail 16-0 in the third quarter - Roethlisberger led his team to 20 unanswered points, including the game-winning touchdown in the dying seconds.

Big Ben has had his problems against the Jaguars before, losing to them twice last season, including throwing five interceptions against them in the regular season and then suffering a defeat in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

It looked like history was repeating itself on Sunday as Roethlisberger was picked off three times, but he came roaring back - a monster 78-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown was followed by an 11-yard strike to Vance McDonald and then a run into the endzone from the QB himself to clinch victory.

It had looked like Roethlisberger had been intercepted a fourth time, in the endzone when looking for the game-winning score, but Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden was called, correctly, for a face mask penalty to give the Steelers another chance.

Then, in scenes reminiscent of John Elway's leap and spin into the endzone for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl XXXII win 20 years ago, Big Ben bulldozed his way through the Jags defense, desperately diving in for the score.

Click on the video above to watch Bib Ben's game-winning touchdown dive, and then see his incredible 78-yard strike to Brown that kick-started Pittsburgh's comeback below.

