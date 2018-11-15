NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 11 picks

A three-game swing in Jeff Reinebold's favour in Week 10 has seen him dramatically retake the lead over Neil Reynolds in their NFL predictions battle. But who comes out on top in Week 11?

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. Having previously trailed by two, wins for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins and New York Giants helped propel Jeff back in front of Neil...

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Week Six 10-5 9-6 Week Seven 9-5 10-4 Week Eight 11-3 9-5 Week Nine 9-4 8-5 Week 10 7-7 10-4 Season record 90-56-2 91-55-2

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 11 predictions...

Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks, Thursday Night Football

It's hard to go against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay

NEIL PICKS: SEAHAWKS

I like the way the Seahawks are running the football right now and I think home-field advantage gives them the edge over the Packers. I still don't fully trust the supporting cast around Aaron Rodgers, although feeding Aaron Jones the football a few more times would be a good idea. But I like the way the Seahawks keep fighting and competing, and I think they take this one in front of the 12s.

JEFF PICKS: SEAHAWKS

It's always tough to go against Rodgers, but I think this Seahawks team are better than people think. They're great at running the ball - they put up 273 rushing yards on the Rams last week - and they've got Russell Wilson. Plus, Seattle at this time of year is a tough environment. It's rainy, wet, nasty. I think the Seahawks defense makes enough stops to win them the game.

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, NFL Sunday LIVE

Andrew Luck has been on fire for the Colts during their recent win streak

NEIL PICKS: COLTS

Andrew Luck has not been sacked in four games and that allows him a platform to bring out the best in his receivers and a tight ends group led by Eric Ebron, who is having a big year. The Titans are going to present a real challenge with their No 1 scoring defense, and quarterback Marcus Mariota playing red-hot over the past two games. But I like the Colts to keep it going and to take their winning streak to four, mostly based on the excellent play of Luck and his offensive line.

JEFF PICKS: TITANS

I'm going with the Titans. Luck has been great of late, and the Colts are doing a much better job of keeping him on his feet, but I just feel they are going to need to run the ball better against this Titans defense. Tennessee, in my opinion, are the better all-round football team. Plus, Mariota has been playing much better at quarterback too.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints, NFL Sunday LIVE

The Saints have won eight straight as they prepare to face the Eagles

NEIL PICKS: SAINTS

I would not put it past the defending-champion Eagles to have an up week in their inconsistent season, but it probably still wouldn't be enough to topple the Saints. I won't label New Orleans a complete team, because they have some defensive deficiencies, but they are more than good enough to win the Super Bowl. Offense powers today's NFL and the Saints are certainly complete on that side of the ball.

JEFF PICKS: SAINTS

This will be closer than people think. The Eagles are fighting for their lives. But, I just can't possibly go against the Saints right now - they put up 51 points in Cincinnati. 51 points! The knock on New Orleans has always been they don't travel well, but they dispelled that rumour last week and, back in the home comforts of the Superdome, I think they edge out Philly in a close one.

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears, NFL Sunday LIVE

Can Mitch Trubisky lead the Bears to victory under the bright lights on Sunday night?

NEIL PICKS: VIKINGS

I like the Vikings in this one due to their advantage in the 'big games played' department. It feels like Mike Zimmer's men are battle-tested in that area in recent years, while the Bears are only just finding their way back onto the national stage. This is a coin-flip game though, because the Bears have been very good this season. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins could be the difference in this contest, especially if his receivers are back at full health.

JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS

This is old-school ball! These two teams have been beating each other up for forever, and I expect another physical game on Sunday night. Having said that, I think the key to this game is going to be the play of the two quarterbacks. Mitch Trubisky for the Bears has had two games this year where he has thrown multiple interceptions - Seahawks and Patriots - and it is going to come down to whether he can protect the ball and yet still be aggressive. You always worry a little bit about a young guy like Trubisky when they're playing in these kinds of games for the first time, whereas this Vikings team has been there, done that.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Rams, Monday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face the Rams in a battle of the 9-1 teams

NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS

This battle of two 9-1 teams could come down to who has the football last. Expect a large contingent of Chiefs fans - who always travel well - to snap up the suddenly-available tickets at the L.A. Coliseum. That should provide quite an atmosphere and I think Tyreek Hill will be hard to stop for a Rams defense that still gives up too many big plays. I like the Chiefs in an obviously-high-scoring affair.

JEFF PICKS: RAMS

Watching this game is going to be like seeing those shots of fans in the crowd at Wimbledon, with their heads constantly swiveling left to right - there is going to be end-to-end offense! However, the Rams, I believe, have the better defense, even if their run D is a bit vulnerable. The Chiefs will look to take advantage of that with Kareem Hunt, but I think the game being moved from Mexico City back to L.A. is huge plus for the Rams and I just about give them the edge.

