Green Bay Packers 24-27 Seattle Seahawks: Hosts clinch important win as run game dominates

Chris Carson and the Seattle rushing attack dominated Green Bay

The Seattle Seahawks recovered from a shaky opening to clinch an important 27-24 win over the Green Bay Packers that keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 225 yards, and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson with five minutes left proved to be the difference as the Seahawks overturned a 14-3 first-quarter deficit.

Aaron Rodgers had a huge first half for Green Bay, and threw for an impressive 332 yards total on the night, but the Packers had just one scoring drive in the second half that resulted in a field goal.

The Packers gained just 114 yards in the second half, half of that coming on one throw from Rodgers to Davante Adams that helped set up Mason Crosby's 36-yard field goal, but Wilson had one more answer with his game-winning strike to Dickson.

The Packers struggled to stop the Seattle run game all night, with the Seahawks ground attack contributing a combined 173 yards. Chris Carson accounted for 83 of those, and a touchdown, overcoming his mistake of fumble on the first play of the game which set up Green Bay's opening score.

Aaron Jones ran in from eight yards out to give the Packers an early lead while, following a Sebastian Janikowski field goal for Seattle, that advantage was stretched further as Rodgers found back-up tight end Robert Tonyan for the first catch of his career - a 54-yard touchdown.

But, the Seahawks (5-5) gradually ate into that lead, with two passing TDs for Wilson and Carson's rushing score, and snapped a two-game losing streak. The Packers (4-5-1), meanwhile, lose further ground in the NFC playoff hunt.

FIRST QUARTER

Packers 7-0 Seahawks: Aaron Jones eight-yard touchdown run (Mason Crosby extra point good)

Packers 7-3 Seahawks: Sebastian Janikowski 39-yard field goal

Packers 14-3 Seahawks: Aaron Rodgers 54-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan (Crosby extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Packers 14-10 Seahawks: Russell Wilson six-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin (Janikowski extra point good)

Packers 14-17 Seahawks: Chris Carson one-yard touchdown run (Janikowski extra point good)

Packers 21-17 Seahawks: Rodgers 24-yard touchdown pass to Jones (Crosby extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

Packers 21-20 Seahawks: Janikowski 43-yard field goal

Packers 24-20 Seahawks: Crosby 36-yard field goal

Packers 24-27 Seahawks: Wilson 15-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson (Janikowski extra point good)