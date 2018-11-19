Which NFL players should teams sign, franchise tag or release at end of season?

7:56 Rob Ryan and Shaun Gayle take a closer look at the players whose contracts are up at the end of the season. Rob Ryan and Shaun Gayle take a closer look at the players whose contracts are up at the end of the season.

While there is still plenty of football to be played this season, some NFL teams will already be planning for 2019.

Of particular concern will be the players in the final year of their contract and, as such, what they decide to do with them - sign them, franchise tag them, or release them?

Given the NFL expertise in the Sky Sports studio on Sunday night, we asked those very questions of former NFL coach Rob Ryan and Super Bowl-winning safety with the 1985 Chicago Bears, Shaun Gayle.

Click on the video above to watch as Ryan and Gayle discuss some of the players below, all of whom are in the final year of their deal with their current team, and say whether they should be signed, tagged or let go.

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater (New Orleans Saints)

Tyrod Taylor (Cleveland Browns)

Josh McCown (New York Jets)

Running backs

Jay Ajayi (Philadelphia Eagles)

Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints)

Tevin Coleman (Atlanta Falcons)

Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Wide receivers & Tight ends

Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals)

Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers)

Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati Bengals)

Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders)

