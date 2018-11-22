WATCH: Eddie Jackson's pick-six for Chicago Bears in Thanksgiving win

0:47 Eddie Jackson's pick-six touchdown ended up being the difference for the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions Eddie Jackson's pick-six touchdown ended up being the difference for the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions

Eddie Jackson scored on a pick-six in the fourth quarter to give Chicago a 23-16 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.

After a slow start to the game, the action picked up in the second half as the teams exchanged touchdowns, leaving the game in the balance at 16-16 in the fourth quarter.

After a slow start to the game, the action picked up in the second half as the teams exchanged touchdowns, leaving the game in the balance at 16-16 in the fourth quarter.

The momentum was swinging Detroit's way as they forced a punt, but on the first and only play of the drive, Chicago safety Jackson snagged his fifth defensive touchdown of his two-year career, and his second in four days after he recorded a pick-six of Kirk Cousins in a win on Monday night.

Detroit had a chance to tie the game late on, but a Kyle Fuller interception sealed the 23-16 win.



