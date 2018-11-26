NFL Team of Week 12 featuring Baker Mayfield, Christian McCaffrey and Amari Cooper

Baker Mayfield enjoyed himself in Week 12

Who were the top performers from Week 12 in the NFL? We have picked out our Team of the Week...

This week saw the Cleveland Browns pick up their first win on the road since October 2015 thanks to some Baker Mayfield brilliance, while it was same old, same old for the New Orleans Saints who won their 10th game in a row.

There were many superstar performances in Week 12 of the NFL season, and we have picked out some of our stars from the action…

Quarterback - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns managed their first road win since 2015

The rookie quarterback put in arguably his best performance of the season during the Browns' 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mayfield embarrassed his former head coach, Hue Jackson, who now coaches for the Bengals, by putting up 258 yards and four touchdowns, whilst having a passer rating of 143.9.

The 23-year-old could potentially steal the Offensive Rookie of the Year title from Saquon Barkley if he keeps putting up these numbers for the rest of the season.

Mayfield now has 2,242 passing yards this season alongside 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Running Back - Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey had over 100 yards on the ground and through the air

Despite the Panthers falling to the Seattle Seahawks 30-27, McCaffrey put up incredible numbers in both the running game and in the air.

The 22-year-old rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown from just 17 carries, giving him an average of 7.4 yards per carry. Then, in the passing game he caught 11 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

However, McCaffrey did fumble the ball three times during the game. Luck was on his side though, as the Panthers were able to recover the ball on all three occasions.

The second-year back out of Stanford now has 1,365 yards from scrimmage this season alongside 10 touchdowns.

Wide Receiver - Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Amari Cooper's two long touchdowns changed the game in Dallas

Amari Cooper has been unstoppable since the Cowboys traded a first round pick to the Oakland Raiders for him. In two less games, he has already amassed more receiving yards and touchdowns for the Cowboys than the Raiders this season.

He continued his fine form on Thanksgiving against the Washington Redskins when he caught eight passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns during the 31-23 victory.

This included a 90-yard touchdown reception where the 24-year-old caught the ball at the 30-yard line surrounded by three Redskins' defensive backs, before breaking loose and taking the ball to the house.

Tight End - Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles got a much-needed win and Zach Ertz broke records in the process

Zach Ertz has made more Team of the Weeks than any other player this season, and it's easy to see why.

The tight end hauled in seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles comeback 25-22 victory over the New York Giants.

The 28-year-old set four records yesterday:

Eagles franchise record for most catches by a tight end in a season (Previously 81, now 82)

Career-high receptions in a season for Ertz (Previously 78, now 82)

Ertz set a new single-season career high in receiving yards (Previously 853, now 865)

First tight end to amass four 70+ reception seasons in Eagles history

He is also on track to break the record for most receptions in a single season by a tight end, which is 110. It was set by Jason Witten in 2012.

Offensive line - New England Patriots

New England's line paved the way for Sony Michel

The Patriots offensive line struggled during the first half of the season, but proved against the New York Jets that they are still capable of protecting Tom Brady.

They didn't allow the 41-year-old to be hit at all during the 27-13 victory. While, on the ground, the Patriots racked up 215 yards. Sony Michel was able to plough his way through for 133 of those - also adding a touchdown.

Guard, Joe Thuney was instrumental in the success of the running game, and has been one of the few Patriots linemen who has performed well all season.

Defensive Line - New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan (left) and Mark Ingram (right) enjoyed a Thanksgiving win

The Saints ended the Atlanta Falcons slim hopes at getting a wild card spot in the playoffs in a 31-17 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

For once, the Saints played just as good on defense as on offense. The defensive line caused Matt Ryan a lot of trouble, and it showed as he was sacked six times.

Cameron Jordan led the way for the Saints with two sacks and he now has eight on the season. Sheldon Rankins is close behind with seven.

Linebacker - Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith and the Bears' defense shut down Detroit when it mattered

Smith was at his absolute best against the Lions during the Bears' 23-16 victory on Thanksgiving. He gobbled up Matt Stafford for a sack, while having a further 11 tackles.

The 21-year-old is providing to be a big hit for the Bears and his development has been helped massively by the acquisition of Khalil Mack. The Bears now arguably own one of the best linebacker groups in the league, led by Mack and Smith.

Cornerback - Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Xavien Howard picked off Andrew Luck twice

Despite being on the losing side as the Dolphins lost 27-24 to the Indianapolis Colts, Howard had a tremendous game.

Howard finished the game with just five tackles, but he also had two interceptions. Both interceptions came within a 14 second period and were on consecutive defensive snaps.

The first interception came with a minute left in the first half. Luck threw a deep pass intended for T.Y. Hilton before Howard muscled in front of Hilton to snatch the ball away.

His second interception was on another deep pass, but this time intended for Eric Ebron. Howard snagged the ball just in time, otherwise Ebron would have gone on to score a touchdown.

Safety - Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

The Bills came away with a win and Jordan Poyer played a large part

The 27-year-old had himself a day against the Jacksonville Jaguars offense during the Bills 24-21 win.

Poyer had 10 tackles whilst adding an interception of Blake Bortles on top.

Late in the fourth quarter with the Bills already up 21-14, Poyer's interception on Bortles inside the Jags' 20-yard line set up a field goal that would go on to be the difference between the two sides.

