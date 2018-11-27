Cleveland Browns dreaming of playoffs after turnaround

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been on fire over the past two weeks, throwing seven touchdowns and no interceptions

The Cleveland Browns have won as many games in the 2018 season as they did in the three previous seasons combined.

Sunday's 35-20 drubbing of the Bengals was the team's first road win since 2015 (25 games), and they did it with a buoyant enthusiasm we haven't seen in years.

It started from the off, as Cleveland scored on their first drive - they had not done that at all this season - and did it again on four of the next five, only being stopped once before half-time.

Their 28 first-half points were the most for the franchise in 27 years, while the win gave them their first back-to-back victories in the NFL since November 2014.

All in all, it was a good day, and shows signs of what the future could hold for a franchise that has dealt with heartbreak and disappointment for decades...

It begins with Baker

At Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield had a 189.4 passer rating and 119 passing touchdowns compared to just 21 interceptions

A lot of pressure comes with being the No 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Perhaps even more when you are not only joining a bad team, but one that has not tasted success in so long. The Browns have not had a winning season since 2007, made the playoffs since 2002, or won a playoff game since 1994.

Why should they have any hope?

Far from finding the spotlight overwhelming; Mayfield has so far approached it head on. And after the firing of former head coach Hue Jackson - who had provided the Cleveland faithful with just three wins in 40 games - he has thrived.

The former Oklahoma college star became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record a 140-plus passer rating in consecutive games, with his performance on Sunday following on from a "dangerous" three-touchdown, 85%-completion-rate outing against the Falcons in Week 10.

His four touchdowns against Cincinnati were the most ever by a Browns' rookie QB, and he's now looking at a 17-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. We have seen rookie stars fade away before, but he has shown he is capable of outstanding things.

The talent is there. What about the coaching?

Hue Jackson's firing as head coach has enthused the franchise

Mayfield. 2017 No 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. This year's fourth overall pick Denzel Ward. Three-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry. Supremely talented rookie runner Nick Chubb. Right now, the Browns have the talent to make some noise.

That can no longer be an excuse. Whoever takes over the reins as long-term has a lot to work with.

The team's 2017 top overall pick Myles Garrett has 17 sacks in 22 games

Interim head coach Gregg Williams took over for Jackson, and it appears whatever offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens is doing - who replaced former OC Todd Haley - is working. Since Jackson's firing, only MVP candidate Drew Brees has a better passer rating than Mayfield.

Williams has a chance to stay, Kitchens looks like he has put together a tremendous offense to fit the players, but general manager John Dorsey will lead a full coaching search through the rest of the season and offseason.

Dorsey, who was in Green Bay when they drafted Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City for the selection of Patrick Mahomes, understands the importance of picking the right man to help grow and develop his star prize, and the early favourites for the job have shown that to be true.

The candidates are of the same breed as Doug Pederson, Sean McVay, Matt Nagy, and Frank Reich - young, innovative coaches regarded as 'QB gurus'. Mayfield's college coach at the University of Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley, has been a hot name, but said "not now" to NFL interest when asked last month.

Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield had a lot of success together in college at Oklahoma

Vikings and Rams offensive coordinators, John DeFilippo and Zac Taylor, have been linked to the role too. And, most recently, two-time Coach of the Year Bruce Arians expressed his interest in a return to the league - only if it was in Cleveland.

Ultimately, the new coach could come from anywhere, but the pressure will be on to bring success with this group of players.

What is next?

Can Baker Mayfield lead the Browns on an unlikely run into the playoffs?

Short-term, I'm sure Cleveland fans would take further wins over better draft position at this point. After two years at the NFL basement, the further away they are away from that again, the better. And crazily enough, they are still in the playoff hunt (barely).

The Ravens, at 6-5, are the sixth seed in the AFC right now. Cleveland (4-6-1) need a two-game swing on both the Ravens and Colts (6-5) to make it, but there's a slim chance. What's much more likely is we will continue to see glimpses of the future.

In five games since Carlos Hyde was traded, rookie Nick Chubb has 106 carries, 490 yards and six touchdowns

Coming up, there are road games in Houston - their meeting with the Texans live on Sky Sports on Sunday - Denver, and Baltimore, while there are matchups with Carolina and Cincinnati at FirstEnergy Stadium. Making the postseason would be nothing short of a Christmas miracle in Cleveland.

However, with more performances like the last two weeks, the Browns will at the very least show they're a force to reckoned with in the AFC for years to come.

