NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 15 picks

Three weeks of the 2018 regular season left and Jeff Reinebold still holds a lead over Neil Reynolds - a six-game advantage - as they make their Week 15 picks...

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. A one-game swing in favour of Jeff last week has seen him edge out further ahead

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Week Six 10-5 9-6 Week Seven 9-5 10-4 Week Eight 11-3 9-5 Week Nine 9-4 8-5 Week 10 7-7 10-4 Week 11 8-5 8-5 Week 12 11-4 12-3 Week 13 8-8 11-5 Week 14 9-7 10-6 Season record 126-80-2 132-74-2

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 15 predictions...

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host AFC challengers the Chargers

NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS

This is the big one on Thursday night. I'm picking the Chiefs, because they're at home.

JEFF PICKS: CHARGERS

I'm going with the Chargers. I just feel the Chiefs used up so much energy, and were so physically beat up, in that Baltimore game on Sunday - I just think the road team can sneak in there and get one.

Houston Texans @ New York Jets, Saturday NFL

DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans take on the Jets on Saturday night

NEIL PICKS: TEXANS

Two Saturday games this week, starting with this one in New York. I've made the Texans my lock for Week 15 over the Jets.

JEFF PICKS: TEXANS

I like the Texans too in this one.

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos, Saturday NFL

Baker Mayfield is a special talent at quarterback for the Browns

NEIL PICKS: BROWNS

Denver are really going to miss Chris Harris on the defense, and Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver. We saw that last week when they suffered a shock loss to San Francisco. Plus, this Baker Mayfield kid at quarterback for Cleveland is special! I'm taking the Browns on the road.

JEFF PICKS: BROWNS

I agree with you. This is the turning point now for this Browns franchise. We said on Inside the Huddle earlier in the year that we thought Cleveland would win six this season. This one would get them there.

Miami Dolphins @ Minnesota Vikings, NFL Sunday LIVE

NEIL PICKS: VIKINGS

This is an interesting one. I got on the Dolphins bandwagon, briefly, after the Miami Miracle last week, but it didn't feel right - I'm jumping back off. Don't want to be on there for too long! I'm picking the Vikings.

JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS

Vikings for me also.

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Sunday LIVE

Tom Brady has a fine record against the Steelers

NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS

I'm taking New England over Pittsburgh. I think Tom Brady keeps his remarkable record going - he's 11-2 against the Steelers.

JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS

I think that loss in Miami last week is something that is going to push the Patriots right into the playoffs. They get the win in Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams, NFL Sunday LIVE

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have been hugely disappointing in 2018

NEIL PICKS: RAMS

I couldn't be more disappointed with the defending Super Bowl champs! They woke up late last week against Dallas, but for the most part they were outplayed. I've got to go with the Rams here.

JEFF PICKS: RAMS

I like the Rams too, because of the matchups they'll have on the outside against that Eagles defense which has struggled mightily with injuries in the secondary.

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers, Monday Night Football

Is Ron Rivera's job as head coach of the Panthers in trouble if they suffer a sixth-straight defeat?

NEIL PICKS: SAINTS

The Panthers have lost five straight. I can't see anything other than a Saints win on the road.

JEFF PICKS: SAINTS

Saints to win. Panthers to lose a sixth in a row, and then it's adios amigo for head coach Ron Rivera.

Week 15 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Chargers @ Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Texans @ Jets Texans Texans Browns @ Dolphins Browns Browns Dolphins @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Cardinals @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Buccaneers @ Ravens Buccaneers Ravens Lions @ Bills Bills Lions Packers @ Bears Bears Bears Raiders @ Bengals Raiders Raiders Cowboys @ Colts Cowboys Cowboys Redskins @ Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Titans @ Giants Giants Titans Patriots @ Steelers Patriots Patriots Seahawks @ 49ers Seahawks Seahawks Eagles @ Rams Rams Rams Saints @ Panthers Saints Saints

