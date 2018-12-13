Neil Reynolds
NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 15 picks
Last Updated: 13/12/18 1:22pm
Three weeks of the 2018 regular season left and Jeff Reinebold still holds a lead over Neil Reynolds - a six-game advantage - as they make their Week 15 picks...
Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. A one-game swing in favour of Jeff last week has seen him edge out further ahead
2018 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|8-7-1
|9-6-1
|Week Two
|9-6-1
|10-5-1
|Week Three
|10-6
|8-8
|Week Four
|7-8
|9-6
|Week Five
|10-5
|9-6
|Week Six
|10-5
|9-6
|Week Seven
|9-5
|10-4
|Week Eight
|11-3
|9-5
|Week Nine
|9-4
|8-5
|Week 10
|7-7
|10-4
|Week 11
|8-5
|8-5
|Week 12
|11-4
|12-3
|Week 13
|8-8
|11-5
|Week 14
|9-7
|10-6
|Season record
|126-80-2
|132-74-2
Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 15 predictions...
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday
NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS
This is the big one on Thursday night. I'm picking the Chiefs, because they're at home.
JEFF PICKS: CHARGERS
I'm going with the Chargers. I just feel the Chiefs used up so much energy, and were so physically beat up, in that Baltimore game on Sunday - I just think the road team can sneak in there and get one.
Houston Texans @ New York Jets, Saturday NFL
Sky Sports Action (407), 9pm, Saturday
NEIL PICKS: TEXANS
Two Saturday games this week, starting with this one in New York. I've made the Texans my lock for Week 15 over the Jets.
JEFF PICKS: TEXANS
I like the Texans too in this one.
Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos, Saturday NFL
Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: BROWNS
Denver are really going to miss Chris Harris on the defense, and Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver. We saw that last week when they suffered a shock loss to San Francisco. Plus, this Baker Mayfield kid at quarterback for Cleveland is special! I'm taking the Browns on the road.
JEFF PICKS: BROWNS
I agree with you. This is the turning point now for this Browns franchise. We said on Inside the Huddle earlier in the year that we thought Cleveland would win six this season. This one would get them there.
Miami Dolphins @ Minnesota Vikings, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: VIKINGS
This is an interesting one. I got on the Dolphins bandwagon, briefly, after the Miami Miracle last week, but it didn't feel right - I'm jumping back off. Don't want to be on there for too long! I'm picking the Vikings.
JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS
Vikings for me also.
New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS
I'm taking New England over Pittsburgh. I think Tom Brady keeps his remarkable record going - he's 11-2 against the Steelers.
JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS
I think that loss in Miami last week is something that is going to push the Patriots right into the playoffs. They get the win in Pittsburgh.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday
NEIL PICKS: RAMS
I couldn't be more disappointed with the defending Super Bowl champs! They woke up late last week against Dallas, but for the most part they were outplayed. I've got to go with the Rams here.
JEFF PICKS: RAMS
I like the Rams too, because of the matchups they'll have on the outside against that Eagles defense which has struggled mightily with injuries in the secondary.
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers, Monday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday
NEIL PICKS: SAINTS
The Panthers have lost five straight. I can't see anything other than a Saints win on the road.
JEFF PICKS: SAINTS
Saints to win. Panthers to lose a sixth in a row, and then it's adios amigo for head coach Ron Rivera.
