Cleveland Browns 17-16 Denver Broncos: Browns playoff dream still alive after hard-fought road win

Baker Mayfield celebrates as the Browns beat the Broncos in Denver

The Cleveland Browns kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

Cleveland (6-7-1) still have a shot at their first winning season since 2007 and even their first playoff berth since 2002 thanks to a first win over Denver (6-8) in 12 attempts, since 1990.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow rookie Nick Chubb rushed for 100 yards - 53 of them on the last drive - but he was stopped for a two-yard loss on fourth down with one minute and 49 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

It gave the Broncos a chance to drive down the field in search of a game-winning field goal, but QB Case Keenum was sacked on 4th-and-10 to end the game.

Keenum completed 31 of his 48 passing attempts for 257 yards, throwing two interceptions but also running in for Denver's lone touchdown in the first quarter.

That Keenum TD ties the game up at 7-7 after Cleveland had taken an early lead threw a 31-yard strike from Mayfield to Breshad Perriman on their opening drive.

The teams traded field goals in the second quarter and both squandered chances for more points with interceptions in the final two minutes of the first half.

The Broncos edged ahead with a further field goal in the third quarter, while linebacker Von Miller became the team's all-time sack leader, registering his 98th when getting to Mayfield on the last play of the period.

But, after Keenum's second interception of the game at midfield, Cleveland drove down to the Denver two-yard line and Mayfield hit Antonio Callaway for a touchdown and to regain the lead, one they would not relinquish.

FIRST QUARTER

Browns 7-0 Broncos: Baker Mayfield 31-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman (Greg Joseph extra point good)

Browns 7-7 Broncos: Case Keenum one-yard touchdown run (Brandon McManus missed extra point)

SECOND QUARTER

Browns 7-10 Broncos: McManus 44-yard field goal

Browns 10-10 Broncos: Joseph 40-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Browns 10-13 Broncos: McManus 42-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Browns 17-13 Broncos: Mayfield two-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway (Joseph extra point good)

Browns 17-16 Broncos: McManus 29-yard field goal