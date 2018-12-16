Houston Texans 29-22 New York Jets: DeAndre Hopkins stars as Texans move closer to division title

DeAndre Hopkins (#10) is carried by team-mates to celebrate one of his two touchdowns for the Texans

DeAndre Hopkins caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with two minutes remaining to lift the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback victory over the New York Jets on Saturday.

A week after a season-low 36 receiving yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Hopkins finished with 10 catches and a season-high 170 yards. He also caught a 45-yard TD pass in the second quarter.

After Hopkins' second scoring strike gave the Texans a 26-22 lead late on, Houston's defense then twice stopped Jets quarterback Sam Darnold from recording a second career game-winning drive, either side of Ka'imi Fairbairn's fifth field goal of the night which stretched their advantage.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson overcame being sacked six times to complete 22 of 28 passes for 294 yards. Along with his first TD to Hopkins, Fairbairn's first three field goals helped Houston stretch out into a comfortable 16-3 lead in the second quarter.

However, the Jets came back fighting, with Darnold - who completed 24 of 38 passes for 253 yards - throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson before the half, and then a 13-yarder to Andre Roberts in the third quarter, Two missed extra point attempts by Jason Myers, however, prevented New York from taking the lead.

Following a fifth Fairburn field goal for the visitors, the Jets did eventually take the lead off a Elijah McGuire two-yard run with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

But, Watson found Hopkins in the endzone once more and the Texans (10-4) held on for a 10th win in 11 games - they can clinch the AFC South division if the Colts or Tennessee Titans lose on Sunday. The Jets (4-10) stay propping up the AFC East.

FIRST QUARTER

Texans 3-0 Jets: Ka'imi Fairbairn 41-yard field goal

Texans 3-3 Jets: Jason Myers 26-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Texans 6-3 Jets: Fairbairn 32-yard field goal

Texans 13-3 Jets: Deshaun Watson 45-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins (Fairbairn extra point good)

Texans 16-3 Jets: Fairbairn 53-yard field goal

Texans 16-9 Jets: Sam Darnold five-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson (Myers missed extra point)

THIRD QUARTER

Texans 16-15 Jets: Darnold 13-yard touchdown pass to Andre Roberts (Myers missed extra point)

FOURTH QUARTER

Texans 19-15 Jets: Fairbairn 49-yard field goal

Texans 19-22 Jets: Elijah McGuire two-yard touchdown run (Myers extra point good)

Texans 26-22 Jets: Watson 14-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins (Fairbairn extra point good)

Texans 29-22 Jets: Fairbairn 40-yard field goal