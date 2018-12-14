Los Angeles Chargers 29-28 Kansas City Chiefs: Philip Rivers leads L.A. to thrilling win late on

5:02 Highlights from the NFL as Los Angeles Chargers took on Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 Highlights from the NFL as Los Angeles Chargers took on Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers fired a touchdown pass to Mike Williams with four seconds remaining, the same duo then adding a decisive two-point conversion to see them beat the Kansas City Chiefs 29-28 in a thrilling Thursday night contest.

Rivers engineered two touchdown drives in the final four minutes to rally the Chargers (11-3) from a 28-14 deficit to a crucial victory that sees them clinch a playoff berth. It also leaves them tied with the Chiefs (11-3) atop the AFC, though the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker with a better division record.

Rivers threw for 313 yards on the night, going 26 of 38 and overcoming two first-half interceptions. The Chargers were without their top two running backs, Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) and their top receiver, Keenan Allen, left in the first quarter with a hip injury and did not have a reception.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 243 yards, going 24 of 34, with two first-quarter touchdowns. Damien Williams also scored two rushing TDs in the second half.

The Chiefs scored on their opening drive for the 10th time this season, with a six-yard pass from Mahomes to Demarcus Robinson. The Chiefs then went up 14-0 as Mahomes found Williams for an 11-yard score with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.

Rivers, meanwhile, was intercepted on his first and final attempts of the first half. He was also sacked four times before the break, and five times overall.

But, as well as finding Mike Williams for a three-yard score in the second quarter, Rivers engineered a stunning fourth-quarter comeback, finding Williams again - his second receiving TD to go with one rushing - for the game-winner.

FIRST QUARTER

Chargers 0-7 Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes five-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson (Harrison Butker extra point good)

Chargers 0-14 Chiefs: Mahomes 11-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams (Butker extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Chargers 7-14 Chiefs: Philip Rivers three-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams (Michael Badgley extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Chargers 7-21 Chiefs: Damien Williams two-yard touchdown run (Butker extra point good)

Chargers 14-21 Chiefs: Mike Williams 19-yard touchdown run (Badgley extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Chargers 14-28 Chiefs: Damien Williams one-yard touchdown run (Butker extra point good)

Chargers 21-28 Chiefs: Justin Jackson three-yard touchdown run (Badgley extra point good)

Chargers 29-28 Chiefs: Rivers one-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams (Rivers-Williams two-point conversion)