WATCH: Is Akiem Hicks the second-coming of 'The Fridge' as he rushes for a touchdown

Was that Akiem Hicks scoring a touchdown for the Chicago Bears or Will 'The Refrigerator' Perry?

Click on the video above to watch as Bears defensive lineman Hicks bulldozed his way into the endzone against the New York Giants in scenes reminiscent of one of Perry's touchdown runs for the team in the 1980s.

However, despite the score, the Bears ultimately slipped to a 30-27 overtime defeat to the Giants, who had Odell Beckham Jr throw a 49-yard touchdown pass for them.

