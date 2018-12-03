WATCH: Desmond King's game-swinging 73-yard punt return for Los Angeles Chargers

1:05 Watch Desmond King race 73 yards for a punt return touchdown for the Los Angeles Chargers! Watch Desmond King race 73 yards for a punt return touchdown for the Los Angeles Chargers!

Chargers cornerback Desmond King scored on a 73-yard punt return to tie the game in the fourth quarter of their comeback win over Pittsburgh.

Click on the video above to watch as King side-steps the first two oncoming tacklers, cuts upfield and weaves his way 73 yards for the touchdown.

The Chargers engineered a 14-point comeback in Pittsburgh - the first time that has ever happened to the Steelers at home in 223 games - and King's touchdown was instrumental, tying the game up at 23-23 in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles scored 26 points in the second half, and the momentum swung their way with the huge return by their second-year star. They completed the win with a bizarre ending, which you can watch below.

