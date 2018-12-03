Los Angeles Chargers 33-30 Pittsburgh Steelers: Second-half Chargers comeback stuns Steelers

Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes as the Chargers beat the Steelers on Sunday night

Michael Badgley kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the game to lift the Los Angeles Chargers to a 33-30 victory over fellow AFC contenders the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Badgley initially missed a 39-yard attempt to win it, but the Steelers were correctly penalised for offside. Badgley's ensuing 34-yard attempt was blocked, but Pittsburgh were again correctly flagged for jumping across the line of scrimmage before the snap. Badgley then drilled the game-winner through the posts at the third time of asking.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers impressed, completing 26 of 36 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers, who improve to 9-3 on the season.

Keenan Allen caught 14 passes for 148 yards and a score, while Justin Jackson ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in place of injured starter Melvin Gordon. Desmond King also added a 73-yard punt return for a score as the Chargers erased a 16-point half-time deficit.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 281 yards and two scores for the Steelers (7-4-1), who have lost two straight and are now clinging to the AFC North lead over a surging Baltimore Ravens (7-5).

James Conner had 60 yards rushing and two first-quarter touchdowns for the Steelers, while Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for a season-high 154 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown late in the first half that gave Pittsburgh a 23-7 lead.

But, the Chargers were a different team after the break, scoring 23 unanswered points to take the lead for the first time.

Roethlisberger then drew Pittsburgh level with a 10-yard TD toss to Jaylen Samuels but there was enough time left on the clock for the Chargers to drive down the field and for Badgley to eventually kick the game-winning field goal.

FIRST QUARTER

Chargers 0-7 Steelers: James Conner one-yard touchdown run (Chris Boswell extra point good)

Chargers 0-13 Steelers: Conner one-yard touchdown run (Boswell failed extra point)

Chargers 7-13 Steelers: Philip Rivers 46-yard touchdown pass to Travis Benjamin (Michael Badgley extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Chargers 7-16 Steelers: Boswell 48-yard field goal

Chargers 7-23 Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger 28-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown (Boswell extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Chargers 15-23 Steelers: Rivers 10-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen (Rivers-Antonio Gates two-point conversion)

FOURTH QUARTER

Chargers 23-23 Steelers: Desmond King 73-yard punt return for a touchdown (Rivers-Allen two-point conversion)

Chargers 30-23 Steelers: Justin Jackson 18-yard touchdown run (Badgley extra point good)

Chargers 30-30 Steelers: Roethlisberger 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Samuels (Boswell extra point good)

Chargers 33-30 Steelers: Badgley 29-yard field goal