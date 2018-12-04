WATCH: Adrian Peterson scores 90-yard touchdown for Redskins

0:57 Adrian Peterson rolled back the years with a stunning 90-yard touchdown run for the Washington Redskins on Monday night Adrian Peterson rolled back the years with a stunning 90-yard touchdown run for the Washington Redskins on Monday night

Click on the video above to watch as the 33-year-old Redskins running back makes one cut down near his team's goal line before breaking free untouched and streaking into the opposite endzone.

Sadly though for Peterson and the Redskins, despite the TD run being the longest of his storied NFL career, he would manage only eight further yards on eight carries as Washington slipped to a 28-13 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Further bad news for the Redskins saw quarterback Colt McCoy suffer a season-ending broken leg in the game.

