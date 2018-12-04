Washington Redskins 13-28 Philadelphia Eagles: Colt McCoy breaks leg in Redskins defeat

3:59 Highlights of the Washington Redskins' clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 of the NFL Highlights of the Washington Redskins' clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 of the NFL

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Darren Sproles rushed for another as the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the NFC playoff hunt with a crucial 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Wentz was 27 of 39 for 306 yards as the Eagles (6-6) claimed a second divisional win in a row to climb into a tie for second place in the NFC East with the Redskins (6-6), one game behind the Dallas Cowboys (7-5).

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a season-ending broken leg in the second quarter, being replaced by former Eagles back-up Mark Sanchez, who finished 13 of 21 for 100 yards and one interception in his first NFL action since 2016.

McCoy was starting in place of Alex Smith, who had already been lost for the season with a broken right leg.

Despite the setback, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson rushed for a 90-yard touchdown - the longest of his career - to give the visitors the lead in the second quarter. However, he would add just eight further yards on his other eight carries and the team would score only three more points the rest of the game.

Philadelphia had jumped ahead on a six-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Golden Tate - his first as an Eagle following his midseason trade from the Detroit Lions.

Just before half-time, the Eagles went back ahead 14-10 courtesy of a 14-yard touchdown run by Sproles, who returned after missing their last 10 games with a hamstring injury.

A Dustin Hopkins field goal pulled Washington back to within one point of the hosts before the break but, after a scoreless third quarter, the Eagles streaked clear after Wentz's four-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews, a successful two-point conversion, and a couple of Jake Elliott field goals.

Tight end Zach Ertz became the Eagles' all-time leader for receptions in a season as he picked up his 91st catch of the season late in the third quarter, passing the previous best mark held by Brian Westbrook. Ertz finished with nine catches for 83 yards on the night.

FIRST QUARTER

Redskins 0-7 Eagles: Carson Wentz six-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate (Jake Elliott extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Redskins 3-7 Eagles: Dustin Hopkins 44-yard field goal

Redskins 10-7 Eagles: Adrian Peterson 90-yard touchdown run (Hopkins extra point good)

Redskins 10-14 Eagles: Darren Sproles 14-yard touchdown run (Elliott extra point good)

Redskins 13-14 Eagles: Hopkins 47-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

Redskins 13-22 Eagles: Wentz four-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews (Wentz-Tate two-point conversion)

Redskins 13-25 Eagles: Elliott 46-yard field goal

Redskins 13-28 Eagles: Elliott 44-yard field goal